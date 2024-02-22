Etowah County Commission backs Amendment 1 to remove procedural step for local bills

The Etowah County Commission on Tuesday went on record as supporting Amendment 1, which will be on the ballot during Alabama's March 5 primary election.

That constitutional amendment, proposed by Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Pratville, would remove a hindrance to the consideration of local bills in the Legislature.

As it stands, a budget isolation resolution or BIR must be passed to allow any bill to be taken up before the state's budgets are passed.

It's a quirk that dates back more than 40 years, since Gov. Fob James' first administration, and was also instituted by an amendment to Alabama's massive constitution, the longest in the world.

That amendment codified passing the budget as legislators' “paramount” responsibility, and was in response to multiple instances of the general fund and education budgets being passed as the clock was ticking down on the session.

A BIR must be supported by three-fifths of the quorum in a chamber to pass, a confusing threshold.

Chambliss' amendment was passed in last year's second special session, with no dissenting votes in the Senate and only two in the House.

If approved by voters, it will only remove the BIR requirement for local bills; it would remain in place for statewide legislation.

Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, has called it “an unnecessary procedural step” in media reports, and Etowah County's commissioners signed on by passing Tuesday's resolution urging voters to approve the amendment.

“It basically lets them do local bills while trying to work out the details of the overall budget,” commission President Tim Ramsey said. “Otherwise, they're kind of hamstrung and not able to push local bills through while everybody figures out how the overall budget for the state is going to work. It's more of a thing where they can get more done quickly, because it takes that step (BIR) out. It helps us have a more efficient statehouse.”

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford, a longtime state legislator, also supports the amendment, saying the BIR requirement “just took up time when I was down there.”

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Proposed Amendment 1 gains support from Etowah County commissioners