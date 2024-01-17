Etowah County Commission gets good financial news, vents ire at Sen. Andrew Jones

Tuesday's Etowah County Commission meeting featured good financial news and the grudging passage of a resolution sought by the county's legislative delegation.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Dollar gave commissioners a final look at Fiscal Year 2022-23, which saw the county finish with a surplus of $315,170.

The resolution that drew fireworks sought the commission's backing for a proposal to charge fees for those being served with legal processes, with the anticipated $90,000 or so in revenue to go to the sheriff's office to help offset the financial hit that department took when the state stopped requiring pistol permits in 2022.

And most of the ire was directed at state Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, who sponsored the legislation to establish “constitutional carry” in Alabama, which ended the permit requirement and the fees that the sheriff's office used to support the school resource officer program and purchase equipment.

County revenues for 2022-23 were $25,836,351, a roughly 5% increase over the previous year. Expenditures were $25,521,181, 1.9% higher than in 2021-22.

The largest revenue increases were seen in ad valorem property taxes, up $990,814 to $6,893,510, thanks mostly to state reassessments; state simplified sellers use taxes (on purchases made from out-of-state sellers), up $458,940 to $3,068,623; and ad valorem motor vehicle taxes, up $203,704 to $1,497,809.

Mortgage deed filing tax receipts showed a $95,979 decrease to $311,691, but county officials hope that trend will reverse itself this year with lower interest rates and the likely effect on new home purchases.

Overall county sales tax revenue fell by $26,362 to $4,038,756; that total was impacted by a settlement with Gadsden Regional Medical Center over improperly levied sales taxes on durable medical goods. Probate judge fee commissions showed another significant decline, by $75,645 to $418,914.

County Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison said there are several capital building improvements on the agenda this year, and the surplus will be “helpful.”

Etowah County was earning roughly $300,000 to $400,000 a year from the sale of pistol permits before constitutional carry was adopted. County officials say a state grant program to help sheriff's departments deal with the lost revenue has only recouped about a third of that total.

The Etowah legislation was sought by the sheriff's and district attorney's offices, Ellison said, and the delegation had asked for the commission's unanimous consent to move forward with it in the 2024 legislative session, which starts March 11.

Commissioners provided that unanimous approval, saying they wanted to do what was best for the sheriff's department, both with recouping the lost revenue and providing more resources for serving legal processes. However, they weren't happy about it, and they were particularly unhappy with Jones.

Commissioner Jamie Grant was one of the most vocal along those lines, saying the request was so Jones “can have some cover when it goes bad” and that the commission is “bailing him out once again.”

Grant said Jones “wants to take it (pistol permit money) and then say he's going to replace it, and then not replace it and ask us to fix it.”

Commissioner Craig Inzer Jr. said Jones “wants blood on everybody's hands” when it comes to raising revenue.

Jones, contacted after the meeting, insisted that the Etowah delegation has always sought a unanimous resolution from the commission before advancing any local legislation sought by the county.

He called the notion that there was any pressure on the commission “absurd,” and pointed out that the entire local delegation, and large majorities in the House and Senate, backed constitutional carry and doing away with pistol permits.

“Pass a resolution or don't,” Jones said. “it's not like we were looking for this legislation in the first place. It seems like my speaking on behalf of the delegation has sent the commission's frustration in my direction. I'm flattered that they think I'm solely responsible for cutting funding.”

Their ire with Jones runs deeper than this situation, however, as his attempts to end occupational taxes in five county municipalities, including Gadsden, were referenced. Grant accused Jones of meddling “in things that have nothing to do with him.”

He said mayors are elected to run cities and commissioners are elected to run the county, “and he wants to come in and try to destroy things. He has no idea what goes on inside our county and inside our cities.”

Grant said commissioners and mayors need to join forces “and keep our legislators in check and tell them that they work for us and are the conduit between us and Montgomery, and that they need to do things the way they want them to do things and they're to legislate, not dictate.”

Inzer said legislators can file local bills anytime they want to, or after direct consultation with those involved like the sheriff's and DA's offices in this case, and don't need the commission to sign off.

“We don't have anything to do with it,” he said. “We don't write bills, we don't make laws.”

Inzer charged, as did Commissioner Jeffery Washington, that Jones never seeks the commission's input on his own bills, “but when it comes to a 'tax' … he asks us to do it.”

And he said while he supported this resolution, he won't support others he's heard “are coming down the road.”

The commission also approved its part of a memorandum of understanding with the City of Gadsden where it will apply for a $78,540 Energy Efficiency and Conservation block grant for the city to update street lights with more energy efficient ballasts and fixtures. The county meets the population threshold to apply for that grant; the city doesn't.

