Etowah County jail inmate dies; Marshall authorities handling investigation

An investigating is underway after an Etowah County Detention Center inmate died overnight after being found in distress during a nighttime security check at the jail, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Horton said the investigation, being conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, is in its early stages.

The inmate's name has not been released. Horton said the inmate was found in distress overnight, late Monday or early Tuesday, and the jail's medical staff started immediate care and called an ambulance.

"However, the inmate, from Michigan, was pronounced deceased after lifesaving measures were given," Horton said.

The Marshall Sheriff's Office was called in as an outside agency, in accordance with Etowah Sheriff's Office policy, to investigate. The inmate's body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics' lab in Huntsville for examination. Any evidence will then be presented to the Etowah County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah inmate found in distress, dies in county jail