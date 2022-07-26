Etowah County property valuations are out, and most are up; some taxpayers are concerned

Many Etowah County property owners got cards in the mail last week, giving them a new valuation for their homes.

Based on the calls some members of the Etowah County Commission spoke of at a recent meeting, those appraised values were higher — and some property owners are concerned about what that means for them at tax time.

"It's complicated," Revenue Commissioner Becky Nordgren said.

Alabama's Constitution calls for property to be taxed according to its value, determined by a set of specifications, combined with the housing market in an area, construction costs, etc. The valuations are set by the state, Nordgren said.

The housing market is up, construction prices are up — and most property valuations are up as well.

"People are getting a little bit of sticker shock," Nordgren said.

During their July 19 meeting, she told commissioners — some of whom had heard from constituents about the figures they received — that with the increases in markets in the last few years, she'd expected valuations to be higher.

What has not gone up, Nordgren wants taxpayers to know, is property tax rates. Any increases people see when tax notices go out in October will be the result of changes in the value of their property, not the rate of taxation.

She used a property owner she'd spoken with, and estimated tax rates, as an example. The property valuation increased by $40,000. Based on the property tax millage and the homestead exemption in that particular area, the increase with the homestead exemption would be $147..

Property taxes are assessed on 10% of the property's value, she explained. If property is worth $100,000, tax is assessed on $10,000.

The cards that went out last week are not tax statements. Nordgren said if people want to protest their property tax assessment, the card instructs them how to do so.

According to the card: "To protest the assessment, you must file a written appeal with the Board of Equalization at the Etowah County Courthouse within 30 days of the notice date."

However, Nordgren urged people with concerns about the numbers on their new valuation to contact the revenue commissioner's office at the number on the card. She said office personnel can look at the valuation to see if there are any corrections to be made.

She gave an example: Someone could have enclosed a porch at their home. From outside, it may look like they've added a bedroom. The changes would differ in impact on valuation of a home.

"We want to help," Nordgren said.

County appraisers go out to look at property for trend valuations, but they don't go inside a home unless a property owner is there and invites them in. There could be conditions that impact home value, she said, that appraisers cannot see from outside. There may be issues with property that affect its value, such as flooding, that are not evident at the time.

