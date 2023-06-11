Etowah County's finances on target halfway through Fiscal Year 2023

Etowah County’s finances six months into Fiscal Year 2023 are pretty much on target, according to Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Dollar.

Dollar on Tuesday updated the County Commission on the numbers through March 31, saying, “We’re ahead some from last year, we’re holding our own.”

The raw General Fund totals: $16,368,927 in revenue and operating transfers in and $12,236,607 in expenses and operating transfers out from Oct. 1, 2022, through March 31 of this year. The first figure is over budget by $2,545,247; the second is under budget by $377,536.

That leaves the county at an impressive 65.27% of its budgeted revenue for the year, but Ellison had Dollar remove the single largest cash source — ad valorem taxes on real property — since those are collected early in the year. The other revenue streams are at 52.02% of budget, “right on track” according to Ellison.

Revenues were also considerably higher from last year ($13,287,196), but so were expenses ($10,243,377). Still, the six-months' expense total was under budget at 48.5%, although Ellison noted that expenses “always increase in the summer.”

A little more than $6.7 million in real property taxes have been collected this year, 102.77% of budget and more than $900,000 above last year. That followed a new assessment, Dollar pointed out, and could change with the next one.

The other major revenue sources were all over or near budget: county sales tax, a little more than $2 million, 47.81%; revenue commissioner fees and commissions, $1.65 million, 73.61%; state simplified sellers use tax, $1.51 million, 51.19%; miscellaneous revenue, $1.084 million, $50.91%.

Dollar noted that beer tax receipts are down (33.2% of budget) as are financial institution excise taxes (17.25%), which he said are difficult to predict.

The bulk of the expenditures during the first half of the fiscal year, roughly 56%, were for the sheriff’s department and the county jail — “the twin towers,” as they were described. Dollar said that’s not surprising given that most of the county’s employees are in those two spots, and more than 60% of the budget is personnel costs.

Jail expenses are up $1.22 million (thanks to the departure of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and higher medical costs) and sheriff’s office expenses are up some $540,000 over last year. However, both departments remain under budget for the current fiscal year at 47.91% and 49.92%, respectively.

Line items over budget for expenses are license inspector (64.45%), probate judge (52.24%), revenue commissioner (51.83%), maintenance (50.89%) and utilities for buildings (50.14%).

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: A look at Etowah County's finances halfway through fiscal year