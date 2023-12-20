Etowah, Gadsden team up to purchase street sweeping machine

City of Gadsden and Etowah County officials have been touting how well they get along these days, and that harmonious relationship was on display Tuesday.

The two entities teamed up to provide another street sweeping machine for Gadsden, courtesy of an infusion of $85,700 from Commissioner Jeffery Washington’s discretionary road money.

Those funds will be used by the city to purchase a used, but in good condition and still under warranty, street sweeping machine from the City of Selma.

County Commissioners approved the deal at their meeting Tuesday morning; the City Council did likewise a couple of hours later following a unanimous consent vote to consider the matter on its first reading.

Washington cited Mayor Craig Ford’s determination to clean up the city as his motivation for the deal. The majority of Washington’s district is in Gadsden and city officials said Tuesday that they only had one street sweeper in service.

Brett Johnson, Ford’s chief of staff, told council members during their work session that after Washington proposed the partnership, John Moore, Gadsden’s director of economic development and governmental affairs, and Public Works personnel had been working with him to make it happen.

Johnson called it a “win-win” situation, with the city benefiting from the county’s resources and its residents benefiting from their tax dollars to the county.

Council President Kent Back said, “It’s another example of us partnering with our friends at the County Commission, which is how it should be.”

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah County, Gadsden pool efforts to acquire street sweeper