Etowah inmate convicted in 1983 slaying among those who have died at Donaldson

One of the seven William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmates who have died this month was serving time after his conviction for a 1983 murder in Gadsden.

Calvin Darrell Turner, 57, was taken Monday from the prison in Bessemer to a hospital where he died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office.

Turner was arrested in April 1983 in connection with the murder and robbery of 82-year-old Mae Belle Wright. Wright's cook and housekeeper found her dead in her ransacked home April 1, 1983, according to court documents.

She suffered cutting injuries and blunt force trauma injuries, according to court documents.

Turner was convicted, but received a new trial after the state Court of Criminal Appeals determined Blacks were eliminated as potential jurors.

He was given a new trial, and was convicted again.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that according to the coroner's office, Turner's cellmate saw him become unresponsive at 9 a.m. Monday and notified prison staff. He was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m.

The coroner’s office told the Advertiser it has found no signs of trauma or foul play in Turner's death, which is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division. A full autopsy is planned.

The Department of Corrections is investigating the death, along with others at the prison. So far this month, there have been seven inmate deaths at Donaldson.

