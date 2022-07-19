Etowah investigators charge Georgia man with child porn, other charges involving juneviles

A Georgia man was arrested for multiple criminal charges, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, after an investigation into a report that he was picking up a female juvenile at night.

Clayton Carl Kelley, 53, of Putnam County, Georgia, was arrested July 14 on 11 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of transmitting obscene material, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation began with the report that Kelley was picking an underage girl in the middle of the night. Investigators say they discovered Kelley had picked up two female juveniles and taken them to a local park, where he allegedly gave them marijuana. In another incident, he is accused of sending them videos and pictures, and giving them alcohol, Investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Bond for Kelley, a registered sex offender in Georgia, was set at $421,000, with conditions of release including no unsupervised contact with a child under 18, no contact with the victims, and no use of a smartphone or other electronic devices.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah investigators charge Georgia man with child porn, other charges