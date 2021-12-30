Etowah sheriff's office seeks help finding missing juvenile

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public's help to locate a missing juvenile, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Payton Fordham is missing, and may possibly be in the Calhoun County area, investigators said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to message investigators through the division's Facebook page, or call the sheriff's office.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Have you seen this missing person? Contact Etowah County investigators