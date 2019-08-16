Etrion (TSE:ETX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Etrion Corporation (TSE:ETX) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Etrion

How Much Debt Does Etrion Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Etrion had US$318.4m of debt, up from US$224.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$168.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$149.9m.

TSX:ETX Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

A Look At Etrion's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Etrion had liabilities of US$34.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$336.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$168.5m as well as receivables valued at US$15.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$187.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$56.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Etrion would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Etrion shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (12.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.41 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. One redeeming factor for Etrion is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of US$3.0m, over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Etrion can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Etrion actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.