Etsy Announces 2021 Design Awards Winners

Rachel Maddow’s new multi-year contract with MSNBC will keep her at the network, but she will switch from hosting her nightly primetime program to a once-per-week show, according to CNN. A representative for MSNBC did not immediately return a request for comment, but per CNN, this change will happen sometime next year. The new deal was finalized over the weekend and leaves space for Maddow to work on other projects outside of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which she’s hosted for 13 years. Earlier thi