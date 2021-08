Etsy Announces 2021 Design Awards Winners

Grand Prize Winner: Hand-Gilded Glissando Mirror

Considering that Etsy is known as a place to find unique gems, it feels appropriate that the highest honor goes to a creator whose every piece is one of a kind. Each of Iowa-based artist Candice Luter’s Glissando mirrors are hand-textured and hand-gilded in gold or silver. Meena noted in the judging that the mirrors “take something we all have in our homes and elevate it to the level of a stunning piece of art, so that even the mundane parts of your daily routine…include a touch of elegance.” $650, Etsy. Get it now!