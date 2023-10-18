Etsy marketplace launches operations in Ukraine

Ukraine’s artisans will have a large new market to tap after popular international online marketplace Etsy announced it is opening its platform to Ukrainians, according to Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Etsy's online platform connects over 90 million buyers from around the world and specializes in the sale of handmade items, vintage goods, and craft products. Now, Etsy is launching its own payment interface in Ukraine.”

Ukrainians can now open new shops on Etsy. With the introduction of Etsy Payments, the landscape changes significantly, allowing Ukrainians to officially open shops on the platform and sell products to people in the United States, Europe, Asia, and more.

Etsy Payments will include the Etsy Purchase Protection system and round-the-clock support for entrepreneurs. Businesses will also have the ability to manage all financial matters independently.

The Etsy platform is well-known among entrepreneurs in Ukraine. However, since April 2021, new account registrations were impossible as the service was not operational in the country.

