Etsy Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Etsy (NAS:ETSY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $196.31 per share and the market cap of $24.7 billion, Etsy stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Etsy is shown in the chart below.


Because Etsy is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 51.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 25.26% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Etsy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.50, which is better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Etsy at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Etsy is fair. This is the debt and cash of Etsy over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Etsy has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $2.63 a share. Its operating margin is 24.57%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Etsy is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Etsy over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Etsy is 51.9%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 80.9%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Etsy's ROIC is 65.55 while its WACC came in at 13.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Etsy is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Etsy (NAS:ETSY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Etsy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

