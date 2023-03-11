Etsy warns sellers of payments delays due to Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Etsy is warning sellers that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday is causing delays in processing payments, according to an email from the company shared with NBC News.

The online do-it-yourself goods mega shop said it used SVB to facilitate disbursement to some sellers, and that it was working with other payment partners to issue deposits.

"We wanted to let you know that there is a delay with your deposit that was scheduled for today," the email from Etsy said.

"We know that you count on us to help run your business and we understand how important it is for you to receive your funds when you need them," the email continued. "Please know that our teams are working hard to resolve this issue and send you your funds as quickly as possible."

Etsy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Etsy claims 7.5 million sellers worldwide. Regulators placed SVB into receivership around noon Friday to end a bank run on the tech lender that had begun Wednesday after it said it was seeking to raise more than $2 billion.

One affected Etsy seller told NBC News the deposits delay would have a "catastrophic" effect on his business.

Owen McKinney, who runs Kentucky Country Home laser engraving business, said in an email that he relies on the deposits to pay for items like shipping costs and materials. He said he had already reached out to one of his suppliers to delay an order for materials that he needed for next week.

"At this time, Etsy has not provided a time frame for the funds to be deposited," McKinney said. "While I do have a website, Etsy remains a huge part of my business."

The drama with SVB started earlier this week when the bank disclosed that it sold about $21 billion of securities and proposed to offer over $1 billion in shares, all to fundraise for “general corporate purposes.”

That move raised eyebrows among investors who pondered why SVB would need to raise so much money abruptly. It also worried depositors, many of whom suddenly wondered whether their money was safe and began pulling funds out.

On Friday, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said that it was taking over and closing SVB to protect deposits, naming the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as its receiver. The FDIC has formed a separate entity where all insured SVB deposits — up to $250,000 per depositor — will be available by Monday morning.

The shutdown came after a tumultuous morning for SVB, during which trading of its shares was halted after they fell by double-digits before markets opened. That downslide came on the heels of a more than 60% decline Thursday.

The closure marks the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and the second-largest in U.S. history after Washington Mutual collapsed during that industry-wide meltdown, according to FDIC data.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com