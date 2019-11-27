Do You Like Etteplan Oyj (HEL:ETTE) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Etteplan Oyj's (HEL:ETTE), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Etteplan Oyj's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 13.84. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Etteplan Oyj:

P/E of 13.84 = €9.90 ÷ €0.72 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Etteplan Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Etteplan Oyj has a lower P/E than the average (36.5) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

HLSE:ETTE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 27th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Etteplan Oyj shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Etteplan Oyj, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Etteplan Oyj grew EPS by 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 26% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Etteplan Oyj's P/E?

Net debt totals 15% of Etteplan Oyj's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Etteplan Oyj's P/E Ratio

Etteplan Oyj's P/E is 13.8 which is below average (19.4) in the FI market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.