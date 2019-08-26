Is Etteplan Oyj (HEL:ETTE) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Etteplan Oyj (HEL:ETTE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
What Risk Does Debt Bring?
Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Etteplan Oyj Carry?
As you can see below, Etteplan Oyj had €29.3m of debt at June 2019, down from €40.3m a year prior. On the flip side, it has €8.00m in cash leading to net debt of about €21.3m.
How Strong Is Etteplan Oyj's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Etteplan Oyj had liabilities of €73.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €32.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €8.00m as well as receivables valued at €32.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €64.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Etteplan Oyj has a market capitalization of €223.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Etteplan Oyj has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.81. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 29.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also positive, Etteplan Oyj grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Etteplan Oyj can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Etteplan Oyj actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.
Our View
Etteplan Oyj's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Etteplan Oyj's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Etteplan Oyj's dividend history, without delay!
