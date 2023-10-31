EU accession negotiations could start this year, says foreign minister

Ukraine could start EU accession negotiations this year if there are no force majeure circumstances, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview on Oct. 30.

"The Ukrainian government has worked to meet all the requirements. The president has been overseeing this process. If there are no force majeure events, Ukraine will start negotiations for EU membership by the end of this year," Kuleba said.

Ukraine's Deputy PM for Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said in September that Ukraine could start EU accession negotiations in December this year.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership: What we know

Just four days after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, on Feb. 28, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union.

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine EU candidate status and set seven conditions for the start of accession negotiations:

Reforming the Constitutional Court

Continuation of overall judicial reform

Strengthening the fight against corruption, including appointing a new head for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office’s (SAPO)

Concrete steps to combat money laundering

Implementing the so-called “anti-oligarch” laws

Harmonization of audiovisual legislation with European legislation

Amending legislation on national minorities

At a summit on June 23, 2022, EU leaders supported granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council called on the European Commission to report on the progress of candidate countries in meeting the conditions outlined in their membership applications and pledged to decide on further steps “as soon as all these conditions are fully met.”

In early March 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine had fulfilled all seven EU recommendations. According to him, Kyiv expects a political decision to start accession negotiations later this year.

On June 22, European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi stated that Ukraine has met two of the seven recommendations of the European Commission to start negotiations for EU entry, and other recommendations are still in the process of implementation.

European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius declared on Aug. 21 that “Ukraine’s progress towards meeting the conditions for EU accession is impressive.” He added that the reforms already undertaken, particularly in the judicial system and media freedom, are “crucial, almost fundamental, like the glue that binds the EU.”

