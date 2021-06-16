EU adds U.S. to its safe travel list

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

EU member states agreed to add the U.S. to its safe travel list during a meeting Wednesday in Brussels, allowing Americans to travel to the bloc for nonessential reasons, reports Reuters.

Why it matters: The EU banned nonessential travel from the U.S. last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as American vaccinations increase, the EU is easing up, per CNBC.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism or border policy, but has been working for months on a joint digital travel certificate for those vaccinated, freshly tested, or recently recovered from the virus. EU lawmakers endorsed the plan last week," NPR writes.

  • The move comes as good news for the many Americans who hope to vacation this summer. Around 72% of Americans are planning summer trips this year, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

The big picture: The EU's expansion of its safe travel list includes seven other territories as well — Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

  • The recommendation is nonbinding and individual countries can still decide to require a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine period, per Reuters.

Of note: The omission of the U.K. was a "notable absence," but the decision was made due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases there driven by the variant first discovered in India, according to CNBC.

What's next: The change will be formalized on Friday, AP reports.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The EU plans to lift restrictions for all US travelers

    The 27 EU member states, including France, Italy, and Germany, agreed to allow nonessential travel from the US soon.

  • Have COVID vaccine, will travel: These are the countries open to fully vaccinated Americans

    Got your shots and ready to travel abroad? Check our lists of which countries are accepting vaccinated Americans and those with negative COVID tests.

  • Europe eases Covid restrictions early while UK extends lockdown

    Germany is to end compulsory working from home and France is to lift its face mask requirement in public as much of Europe presses ahead with reopening amid falling coronavirus infections. While the UK faces another four weeks of restrictions after the Government postponed “Freedom Day” to July 19, across much of continental Europe life is swiftly heading back to normal. Germany would end its requirement to work from home from June 30, Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said on Wednesday. Helge Brau

  • This Country Has the Cleanest Swimming Waters in the EU

    After the water was tested at 112 locations, this Mediterranean island nation earned a perfect score.

  • Shenzhou-12: China to launch first crew to new space station

    Three astronauts are set to blast off on China's longest ever human spaceflight mission.

  • The most likely contenders for the 'green list' in August

    Looking forward to your next overseas holiday? Well, you might need to wait just a little bit longer. As the Government confirms a four-week delay to what was dubbed ‘Freedom Day’ – originally set for June 21 but now pencilled in for July 19 – the reopening of international travel is likely to be pushed back too. A number of international tourist officials have told The Telegraph that they have received messages from UK Foreign Office officials, advising them not to expect the lifting of travel

  • EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

    The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.

  • Russian scientists warn of possible new 'Moscow variant'

    Russian authorities are investigating a possible new Covid variant amid a sudden spike in cases. On Wednesday the country reported 13,397 new cases - around half of which were in the capital, Moscow - and 396 deaths. The more transmissible Delta variant - now detected in 74 countries and behind India’s devastating second wave of Covid - has been identified in Russia but there are also fears that a new Moscow variant might be behind the recent spike in cases. Denis Logunov, deputy director of the

  • This Beautiful Croatian Town Is Selling Homes for 16 Cents Each

    One caveat: Residents must commit to staying at least 15 years

  • Australia's top exporting state calls for reset in China ties

    Australia's biggest exporting state on Tuesday urged Canberra to stop antagonising China, the country's top trade partner, in remarks that came amid escalating criticism of Beijing led by the United States, Australia's main ally. "This isn't about kowtowing to other countries and giving in," Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said at Australia's biggest oil and gas industry conference, being held in Perth. Ties with China worsened last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which sparked trade reprisals from China, hitting Australian goods ranging from barley and coal to lobster and wine.

  • Southwest Airlines offering half off fall airfares in 50th anniversary sale

    Southwest Airlines is slashing airfares ahead of its 50th anniversary with 50% off fall flights between Sept. 15 and Nov. 3.

  • CDC labels Delta a 'variant of concern'

    The CDC is now predicting in its weekly virus forecasts that the country's steady viral decline will likely continue in the weeks to come.

  • EasyJet switches planes to Germany as Europe opens up to foreign travel

    EasyJet, Britain's biggest budget airline, has moved its planes from the UK to Germany because Europe is opening up to foreign travel faster than the UK. The airline has switched planes that would have transported British holidaymakers to Europe to Berlin, from where they will fly Germans and other tourists to Spain. The move will sound further alarm bells in the travel industry that the UK is in danger of losing out to its European counterparts economically as they open up to international trav

  • Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread

    A veteran public health expert warned top Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading quickly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak required urgent attention. Federal health authorities failed to respond adequately to that warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of experience in public health in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters. The variant, now known as B.1.617, triggered a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries.

  • The Rolls-Royce Phantom leads this month's list of discounts

    Every month, we take a look at vehicle sales data in America to pick out the vehicles with the largest monetary discount. This month is different. Now, it bears mentioning that an $18,000-plus discount still only represents 3.46% of its $537,500 average retail price, and that the resulting $518,912 cost to drive off the showroom floor still makes the Phantom an extremely expensive range-topping luxury sedan.

  • Paul Murdaugh had two brushes with law near Charleston while on bond, records show

    Although minor violations, the boating fine and speeding ticket show that Murdaugh traveled — and boated — throughout the state while charged for a fatal crash in which a court deposition describes him as “throttling” the boat’s engine.

  • These are the first human passengers to try hyperloop travel

    No description available

  • GM needs workers so badly, it might ease its drug-testing policy

    General Motors is considering loosening its drug-testing policy and raising wages in a bid to attract more workers. It has hundreds of temporary positions to fill, but the staffing agencies it works with are struggling to attract people. The factory in Flint, Michigan, that builds the Heavy Duty variants of the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra needs 450 part-time temporary workers.

  • This Popular Hawaii Resort Has New Deals for Foodies, Families, and Extended Stays

    In case you needed one more reason to travel to Hawaii.

  • SocGen’s ALD Is Said to Progress in Talks on LeasePlan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA’s car leasing arm ALD SA is progressing in negotiations on a potential combination with competitor LeasePlan, people with knowledge of the matter said.ALD is in bilateral talks with LeasePlan’s owners, an investor group led by buyout firm TDR Capital, about a deal, the people said. The French company has been conducting due diligence on LeasePlan’s business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.LeasePlan’s p