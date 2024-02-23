EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

The Council of the EU has adopted the 13th package of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Council said in a statement on Feb. 23.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey, according to the statement.

"As we reach the sad mark of two years since Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union keeps up the pressure on Russia," said the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

"Today, we are further tightening the restrictive measures against Russia’s military and defense sector, targeting further entities in third countries that supply equipment as well as those responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children."

The Council designated another 27 companies as those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex. They will be subjected to tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technologies as well as other products that might contribute to the technological development of Russia’s military sector.

Some of these entities are based in third countries and have been used to circumvent trade restrictions, while others are Russian companies involved in the development, manufacturing, and supply of electronics for Russia’s military and industrial complex.

Export restrictions will also be imposed on components used to develop and produce drones and goods that contribute to the enhancement of Russian industrial capabilities, like electrical transformers.

The 13th sanctions package also targets those involved in North Korea's weapons supply to Russia.

Over 2,000 people and companies have been sanctioned by the EU for "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine" since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ahead of the second anniversary of the all-out war, Kyiv's allies have reiterated their support and announced new aid packages for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a fresh package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 22, targeting more than 50 individuals and companies that help support Russia's war machine by providing military equipment and revenue for the Russian state.

The U.S. is also expected to soon announce additional sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Washington also plans to impose more restrictions on Iran over its military cooperation with Moscow.

