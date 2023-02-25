EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a tenth package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

"We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever - depleting Russia's war arsenal and biting deep into its economy," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, adding the bloc was turning up the pressure on those trying to circumvent EU sanctions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned the bloc would continue to pile more sanctions on Moscow.

"We will continue to increase pressure on Russia - and we will do it for as long as needed, until Ukraine is liberated from the brutal Russian aggression," he said in a statement.

Borrell said the latest sanctions tackled the banking sector, Moscow's access to technology that can be used for civilian and military purposes and advanced technologies.

The package adds electronic components used in Russian weapons systems retrieved on the battlefield, including drones, missiles, helicopters, as well as specific rare earth materials, electronic integrated circuits, and thermal cameras to the list of banned exports.

It also imposes tighter export restrictions on another 96 entities for supporting Russia's military and industrial complex, including for the first time seven Iranian entities manufacturing military drones used by Moscow.

Additional restrictions are imposed on imports of goods which generate significant revenues for Russia, such as asphalt and synthetic rubber.

EU member states agreed on the sanctions late on Friday after hectic last-minute haggling, after Poland temporarily threw a spanner into the works.

Warsaw said the proposed restrictions on EU imports of Russian rubber included such a big quota of imports exempted and such long transition periods that they would have no effect in practice.

Other EU countries were baffled that Warsaw - a leading Russia hawk in the bloc - was risking having no new sanctions announced on the key anniversary over a single element of a broader package.

All member states need to approve sanctions for them to be enacted, making negotiations among the 27 often tedious and lengthy.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Recommended Stories

  • Residents in quake-hit Syrian village pray without mosque

    STORY: "In this catastrophe of an earthquake, a lot of buildings were destroyed - among them was the mosque that was totally destroyed, " said the imam, Adel Al-Shaykh, adding that they had prayed outdoors ever since the earthquake struck on February 6.The head of the village council said the mosque was among the 200 buildings destroyed in the earthquake that killed 34 residents.The death toll from the tremors in Syria, a nation already shattered by war, is close to 6,000 - while the toll in neighboring Turkey stands at more than 43,500 people.

  • Inflation Comes in Higher in Troubling Sign for Fed

    The core personal-consumption expenditures price index rose 4.7% year over year in January, up from a revised 4.6% in December.

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. January's rise was the fastest since September 1981, when fuel costs spiked due to the Middle East oil crisis and hit Japan's import-reliant economy. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months, mostly reflecting persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs, the data showed.

  • Indonesia country profile

    Provides an overview of Indonesia, including key dates and facts about this South East Asian state.

  • East Memphis Walmart shooting: Gunshots fired inside store, suspect fled, police say

    Memphis Police Department officers responded to a Walmart where witnesses reported hearing gunshots inside the store. Several people also reportedly saw the suspect flee the scene.

  • Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia

    The Group of Seven nations are preparing new, further-reaching sanctions on Russia a year after its invasion of Ukraine, targeting key economic sectors and other countries or organisations who help Moscow's war effort. Leaders of the bloc of developed nations will meet virtually on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, and are expected to announce the sanctions package. Current G7 president Japan said it was considering new measures, without giving any details, and called for a unified stance towards Moscow.

  • Bank of America’s CEO, on Inflation, Recession, and the Fed

    Brian Moynihan thinks a recession may lie ahead, but given the strength of the American consumer, one that could be relatively mild. But, he warns, rates could stay up for awhile.

  • A veteran investment chief and former Moscow reporter says markets are pricing in at least another year of Russia's war in Ukraine

    As the conflict reaches its one-year anniversary, this CIO and former Mocsow-based journalist says markets see the war spilling into 2024.

  • Man threatens to kill woman, yells racial slurs and chases her in park, CA officials say

    If convicted, the man could face six years in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Erdoğan talks to Putin after Zelenskyy

    On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after communicating with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: reports of the press services of both leaders, as quoted by European Pravda.

  • Two Republicans are officially challenging Donald Trump for 2024, while more than a dozen others have said they're considering it

    At least 18 Republicans have shown they're interested in the 2024 presidential nomination, even though Trump has already declared he's running.

  • Iran says it has developed long-range cruise missile

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles) a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war. Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace force, also spoke of Iran's often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying "We are looking to kill (former U.S. President Donald) Trump." "Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hajizadeh, told state TV.

  • 70 Russian soldiers killed in one failed attacked in Donbas, Luhansk governor says

    The Ukrainian National Guard eliminated about 70 invading Russian troops on the Kreminna section of the front in one action, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday said on Telegram on Feb. 24.

  • 'China has taken Russia's side': EU dismisses Beijing's 'misplaced' plan for peace in Ukraine

    The European Union has questioned the credibility of China's position paper for peace in Ukraine, saying Beijing has already taken Moscow's side in the war. A 12-point position paper was released on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, opposing the use of sanctions and nuclear weapons, and calling on all parties to stop "fanning the flames" of the war. Speaking in Estonia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implied that China was not a neutral party in the c

  • Food makers, feeling squeezed, pull the plug on slow-selling products

    Major consumer companies including Kraft Heinz Co and Conagra Brands Inc are culling product lines to combat sky-high costs and falling consumer demand, their executives said this week. Many companies started slimming their offerings during the pandemic and are aggressively renewing those efforts, eliminating less-popular items to focus on products on which they can more easily raise prices amid prolonged inflation on food items. Executives at Nestle SA and Unilever Plc said they have seen billions in savings after ditching the laggards in their product portfolios.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • 'Ukraine strikes out-of-reach Mariupol'

    Ukraine has reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot and other military equipment in the occupied city of Mariupol. The strikes, which happened at night, set off big explosions, according to the Ukrinform news agency, and suggest Ukraine is using new weapons with an extended reach. According to a local official, Russian targets were struck in the villages of Yalta and Yurivka where there is a “large concentration of occupiers”. Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol city mayor, pos

  • Biden did not trip down plane stairs arriving in Poland

    Social media users are claiming a video shows Joe Biden tumbling down the stairs as he disembarked from Air Force One upon arrival in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. This is false; other footage shows the US president exiting the aircraft without incident and via a separate ramp, and the White House confirmed a different person fell."BREAKING! Biden has landed in the Poland and already fell!" says one February 21 tweet sharing the video, which shows an unidentified person spilling down the