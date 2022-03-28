EU advisers propose expansion of sustainable finance rules

Simon Jessop and Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop and Kate Abnett

LONDON (Reuters) - European Commission advisers on Monday proposed an expansion of the bloc's sustainable finance rules to better grade activities such as gas-fired power plants that are not yet environmentally friendly.

Whether and how to include gas in the European Union's flagship 'taxonomy', a list of green activities that will help the bloc reach its climate goals, has spurred intense lobbying over the last year.

After the Commission proposed defining gas as 'green' using more generous emissions thresholds than those originally suggested by the expert advisers, a number of European countries and politicians said they would oppose it.

To help solve the issue, the advisers proposed expanding the scope of the taxonomy using a traffic light system to include an intermediate, or 'amber', category for activities that were not yet sustainable, but which could become so over time.

They also backed creating a 'red' category for activities causing significant environmental harm that need to urgently transition or be wound down, as well as another for activities that have little direct impact on the environment.

"It's really important to be clear about what are these transitions that are needed, in order to make sure that the capital markets can engage and finance can flow for them," said Nancy Saich, Chief Climate Change Expert at the European Investment Bank and member of the expert advisory group.

By broadening the role of the taxonomy, companies would be better able to access finance to fund their transition to a low-carbon economy, while investors would get more transparency about what they were funding at a portfolio level.

"One piece of a jigsaw does not give a full picture," said Sebastien Godinot, Senior Economist at the WWF European Policy Office.

"We need the taxonomy to contain different categories and cover all key sectors to clarify where we are now and accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Rich Russians pile into Turkey, Dubai property

    STORY: Wealthy Russians have poured money into real estate in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.That's according to some property firms in the region.It comes as Western sanctions hit Russia hard over the conflict in Ukraine.Thiago Caldas is CEO of Dubai firm Modern Living. He has hired three Russian-speaking agents due to higher demand.“Russians are already used to Dubai. They just kept coming more. Obviously, the number of Russians who got interested in the market here is much more than I would say two or three months ago.”Both Turkey and the UAE have criticised Russia's invasion, but they still have good ties with Moscow.They also both still operate direct flights - offering a route out for Russians with their money.Caldas says wealthy buyers seemed to be making preparations and moving their money out of Russia even before the war began. Buying property in Turkey can also be a way to get a passport from the country, while in the UAE it can be a way to earn a residency visa. “Right in the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, we launched a campaign in the region and the number of people that contacted us, was I would say at least 10 times higher than what would usually be for such types of campaign.”In February, Russians bought 509 houses in Turkey - almost double the number of last year, according to the country's statistics office.Real estate agents expect the number to grow further both there and in the UAE.

  • Bradley Beal addresses free agency rumors

    Green directly mentioned the recent report by The Athletic's Shams Charania that the Miami Heat are expected to go after Beal if he considers leaving the Wizards. (In the same story, it was reported that the Philadelphia 76ers worked on a Beal deal ...

  • Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" that cannot be bartered or sold for anything, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test. Kim was meeting with officials, scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday, which North Korea said was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state news agency KCNA reported. "Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," Kim said, according to the report.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks

    Ukraine's president says his country could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay” in new talks due to start in Turkey

  • Was Putin's playbook for Ukraine written in Syria?

    Syrian eyewitnesses detail the torture endured as Russia stepped in to help Bashar Al-Assad remain in power.

  • Ukraine war creates woes, but also an opportunity for Africa -AfDB pres

    The African Development Bank (AfDB) is aiming to raise $1 billion to rapidly ramp up agricultural production in Africa and stave off a potential food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its president told Reuters on Friday. But the war, which has sent commodities prices soaring, is also an opportunity for the continent to position itself as a natural gas supplier for Europe and a refuge for investors fleeing Russia. During the coronavirus pandemic, Africa has not seen infection rates and deaths on the same levels as many more developed regions.

  • Stock Market Today-3/28: Stocks Mixed As Bond Yields Flash Fed, Recession Concerns

    Stocks mixed as bond yields suggest investors remain concerned about Fed rate increases as well mixed signals pointing to near-term global economic weakness.

  • Chris Wallace says working at Fox News became 'increasingly unsustainable' after the 2020 election

    "I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace said in an interview with The New York Times as he begins his career at CNN+.

  • G-7 Rejects Putin Demand for Ruble Payments for Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations unanimously rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that natural-gas contracts be paid in rubles.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Alli

  • EU seeks end to golden passport schemes, halt to sales of visas to Russians

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission called on EU governments on Monday to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passports schemes, and urged them to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians. The move follows a new push from the European Parliament to shrink and regulate the multi-billion-euro citizenship and visa industry which the EU has long considered a security risk. It comes amid concerns that people hit by European Union sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be holders of EU golden visas or passports.

  • 49ers still awaiting outcome of massive trade 1 year later

    One year ago Saturday was a turning point for the #49ers. We're just not sure yet where that turn leads.

  • How Much is Volodymyr Zelenskyy Worth?

    Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate...

  • Amazon Stock Rally Picks Up to Erase Losses for the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares rallied on Monday, with the e-commerce giant becoming the first of megacap tech stocks to erase losses for the year.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectShares of the tech compa

  • Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal - Zelenskiy

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but such a pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in remarks aired on Sunday. Zelenskiy was speaking to Russian journalists in a 90 minute video call, an interview that Moscow authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting. Zelenskiy spoke in Russian throughout, as he has done in previous speeches when targeting a Russian audience.

  • Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg

    The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': ‘It’s in Your Plan!’ (Video)

    GOP senator's "Rescue America" plan could end Social Security in five years

  • 'Thank you for your service,' he said, before hurling the word 'traitor' at me

    Alvin Rivera was having lunch with a friend when a man thanked him for his service. Then, the complete stranger lobbed the word 'traitor' at him.

  • Trump attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson for being 'disrespectful' to GOP senators who 'nicely' asked questions at Supreme Court confirmation hearings

    Former President Donald Trump blasted Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court confirmation hearings where she was grilled by Republican senators.

  • Trump Degrades His Own General as an ‘Idiot’ Before Gushing Over ‘Smart’ Kim Jong-un

    Trump once again finds himself praising an autocrat who doesn't care about democracy. Funny how that keeps happening

  • Ex-separatist leader calls Russian attack on Ukraine a mistake

    One of the architects of the Moscow-backed separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine eight years ago said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a mistake, in comments that show the Kremlin cannot count on support from all pro-Russian opponents of Kyiv. Alexei Alexandrov was one of the leaders of a movement in 2014 to reject Kyiv's rule and create an autonomous pro-Moscow territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, triggering a war against Ukrainian government forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia attacked Ukraine last month in part to protect the separatist territory from Kyiv, though Western states say that is a pretext for an unprovoked land grab.