EU advises Ukraine to strengthen combating corruption and arms smuggling

While Ukraine remains in full compliance in EU’s requirements for maintaining a visa-free travel regime with the bloc, Kyiv needs additional measures to counter corruption and instances of weapons smuggling, the European Commission said in a report on Oct. 18.

The report identifies areas needing further resolution as following:

· Ukraine needs consistent visa policies with the list of third countries with which the EU operates a visa regime, especially concerning countries posing security threats to the EU through illegal migration;

· Ukraine should continue its efforts against organized crime, lending special attention to counteracting smuggling of firearms and drugs, despite challenges associated with the war;

· Ukraine should continue efforts against corruption, including the adoption of an action plan for the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) to properly oversee seized assets.

The report also emphasizes that Ukraine broadly adheres to international documents and standards in the field of human rights, while Ukrainian citizens have suffered considerably from widespread violations of fundamental rights by Russia.

“Martial law was imposed at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, limiting rights and freedoms, although it was largely proportionate to real needs and exercised with caution, maintaining a decent level of freedom of expression, despite media restrictions,” the report says.

Meanwhile, the European Commission noted a significant decrease in cases of discrimination against minorities, in particular for LGBT+ community members, anti-Semitic acts and harassment of other ethnic minorities in Ukraine.

The European Union approved the mechanism for suspending visa-free regimes with third countries in February 2017. The document outlines five reasons for possible suspension of visa-free travel. Four of them relate to migration. The EU reserves the right to reinstate visas for any country that becomes a source of migration threat. The fifth reason for possible visa-free cancellation is backsliding on reforms.

