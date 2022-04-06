No evidence to support widespread use of fourth COVID shot - EU agencies

Vaccinations at the Humboldt Forum museum in Berlin
·1 min read

(Reuters) -EU health agencies said on Wednesday there was no evidence to support the use of a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna in the general population, but they recommend a second booster for people aged 80 and above.

There is no clear evidence in the European Union that vaccine protection against severe disease is waning substantially in adults with normal immune systems aged 60-79, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a joint statement. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ecdc-ema-issue-advice-fourth-doses-mrna-covid-19-vaccines

They cautioned, however, that it may become necessary to consider a fourth dose in this age group if the epidemiological situation changes.

Both agencies agreed a fourth dose can be given to adults 80 years of age and above.

That recommendation came a week after European health ministers urged the bloc's executive to back a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over 60 to boost immunity in the absence of vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant.

A study from Israel has shown that senior citizens who received a second booster of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had a 78% lower mortality rate from the disease than those who had only one.

The agencies said there was no conclusive evidence of "an added value of a fourth dose" in those aged below 60.

The agencies will consider the best timing for additional doses, possibly taking advantage of updated vaccines when re-vaccination campaigns start in the autumn.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Draft Sudan deal seeks to cement military's grip

    Factions aligned with Sudan's military have drawn up a deal to form a transitional government that would cement the army's control and bypass pro-democracy groups it shared power with before an October coup, according to a document seen by Reuters and three sources familiar with the agreement. The draft deal comes with the military under pressure from a deteriorating economy and frequent protests that have continued despite a lethal crackdown by security forces. The military takeover derailed a transition that had raised hopes in Sudan of an end to decades of autocracy, civil conflict and economic isolation after former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a 2019 uprising.

  • Russia says it wants to keep diplomatic ties with West despite expulsions

    Several European countries including France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have expelled large numbers of Russian diplomats in recent days. The moves coincide with outrage across Europe over reports of the discovery of mass graves and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha following the retreat of Russian forces conducting what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine. Grushko told Interfax that Russia, which has pledged to respond to the expulsions, was assessing the decisions by European countries.

  • U.S. House expected to back contempt charges against former Trump aides

    The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to cooperate with the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Navarro, a former trade adviser to Trump, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the attack. Approval by the House, where Democrats hold a slim majority of seats, would refer the matter to the Department of Justice for a decision on whether to press criminal charges.

  • No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke

    Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February. Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in the apartment when authorities entered it on Feb. 2 without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul. Locke, who was not named in the warrant, was shot seconds after authorities say he pointed a gun in the direction of officers.

  • Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Spain expel Russian diplomats after Bucha discoveries

    Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Spain announced separately Tuesday that they will expel dozens of Russian diplomats following similar expulsions from other European Union countries.Why it matters: Several EU members, including Germany and France, have now announced Russian dismissals after evidence surfaced of atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in the wake of Russia's military withdrawal from northern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the num

  • Record number of Ukrainians support joining EU, backing for NATO membership falls - poll

    Support for EU membership mostly has hovered around 60% for the past three years but started climbing steeply after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to Rating, one of Ukraine's main independent pollsters. The invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - spurred Ukraine to apply for fast-track EU membership, and EU countries have implemented sweeping sanctions on Russia and welcomed refugees fleeing the war. Rating said support for Ukraine joining NATO also rose when the war started, but has since returned to near pre-war levels of around 68%.

  • 2 Biotechs With Recent FDA Approvals to Hold for the Next Decade

    With trials aimed at increasing addressable markets in the coming years, Legend and Immunocore could reward investors.

  • Durham facility gets green light to produce 'world's most expensive drug'

    A Swiss drugmaker has received approval from the FDA for its Durham facility that will manufacture the gene therapy treatment.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • Moderna Confirms Covax Turned Down More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

    The global health coalition that aims to get Covid-19 vaccines into the hands of low- and middle-income countries didn’t exercise options to buy more Moderna doses this year.

  • FDA pulls approval for Vir Covid drug, sending stock plunging

    The monoclonal antibody has been used in hospitalized Covid patients following its emergency use authorization last spring, but it has been ineffective in its current form against the latest Covid subvariant, BA.2.

  • Current COVID vaccines not 'well-matched' against BA.2 -FDA

    The FDA, however, said booster shots protect against serious outcomes of COVID-19, compared with the two preliminary doses. U.S. health officials in late March authorized a second booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. "This discussion today is a much larger discussion - it's a discussion for what do we do about the entire population, and what do we do when we think the virus has evolved further," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

  • Clovis (CLVS) Up 24% on Upbeat Data From Ovarian Cancer Study

    Clovis Oncology's (CLVS) stock price rises after it reports favorable data from a late-stage study on Rubraca as the first-line maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer.

  • China Kintor's COVID drug candidate cuts hospital, death risk in trial

    China's Kintor Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide effectively reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial involving outpatients with mild to moderate symptoms. The results came from a multi-national clinical trial with over 700 subjects across the world, mostly from the United States, recruited during April-December, 2021, who were given either proxalutamide or a placebo, the company said in a filing. Among trial subjects with more than seven days of treatment, six in the placebo group were hospitalized, including one death, versus no death or hospitalisation in the group taking proxalutamide, according to the filing, without providing detailed data.

  • How many booster shots will you need? FDA panel to discuss Covid plans for fall

    What's next for boosters in the U.S.? An FDA advisory committee meeting on Wednesday will put together a plan for future Covid boosters.

  • Online Pharmacies Can Help You Save Big on Prescription Drugs

    Since the pandemic began, Americans have turned to online services for everything from groceries and household supplies to doctor visits. Many have also switched to online vendors to fill their p...

  • 10 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most profitable biotech companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the biotech industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, and go directly to 5 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World. The biotechnology sector is estimated to grow from approximately $500 billion […]

  • Chinese Pharma Firm Kintor Surges 229% After Saying Its Drug Reduces Covid Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese drug maker Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. soared in Hong Kong after saying its pill was highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or deaths related to Covid-19, raising the prospect of a first homegrown antiviral treatment. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • It would take 500 years for TB vaccine development to get as much money as covid-19

    New vaccines, using new technology, have been developed in record time, and are already in the arms of billions around the world. This has been possible for a number of reasons, chiefly among them international cooperation among researchers, and huge financial investment. According to analysis from the Graduate Institute’s global health center in Geneva, between direct funding of vaccine development and advance purchases of vaccine doses, more than $51 billion—overwhelmingly from public investments—was directed in the first year alone toward having an effective covid-19 vaccine, quickly—and it worked.

  • U.S. rolls back use of Vir's drug against new Covid variant

    The U.S. government is distributing fewer doses of an experimental Covid-fighting drug from Vir Biotechnology Inc. after raising doubts about its effectiveness against the latest variant of the deadly viral disease. Vir and GSK have said they are assembling data to show that a higher dose of sotrovimab would work against BA.2. Until then, however, the FDA is excluding sotrovimab's use in states and territories where BA.2 represents more than 50% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections, including California.