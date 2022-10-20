The EU agreed to slap sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia drones that it used to bombard Ukraine

The EU agreed to slap sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia drones that it used to bombard Ukraine
Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine.
This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine.Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate via AP

  • The EU has agreed to sanction Iran over the drones it has supplied to Russia.

  • Three people and an entity connected to the drones will be sanctioned, the Czech EU presidency said.

  • Russia has not officially admitted using the drones, which have struck civilian areas in Ukraine.

The European Union has agreed to hit Iran with sanctions over its supplying drones to Russia in the war with Ukraine, a top EU body said Thursday.

The decision came "in record time" after three days of EU discussion, according to a pair of tweets from the Czech Presidency of the EU Council.

Three individuals and "one entity responsible for drone deliveries" will have their assets frozen, the tweets said.

 

"After three days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the Czech Presidency of the EU Council wrote in a tweet.

Another four Iranian entities could also receive EU sanctions, it also said.

Russia has not officially admitted to using drones manufactured in Iran in its invasion of Ukraine, but their use has been documented in numerous attacks this fall.

Iran denies supplying the drones, but Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said the bloc has evidence they originate in Iran, Deutsche Welle reported.

Swarms of Iran-made Shahed-136 drones — known as "kamikaze" or "suicide drones" as they are loitering munitions destroyed in the attack — have been used in bombardments of Kyiv and several other cities.

On Monday, the US agreed with French and British officials' view that Iran's actions with the drones violate a UN Security Council directive that bars the country from transferring some military technology, the BBC reported.

The Czech Presidency did not name the figures to be sanctioned, but a draft sanctions list obtained by The Guardian before the bloc's decision said Shahed Aviation Industries, which developed the Shahed-series drones, would be targeted.

The draft sanctions list also named top generals Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Gen Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi, and Brig Gen Saeed Aghajani.

The sanctions are largely symbolic and would freeze any assets held in the EU by the figures targeted, The Guardian reported.

Iran is already under a wide swathe of UN and EU sanctions imposed over the last decades, relating to human rights and the development of nuclear military capabilities. The most recent agreement by the EU aimed at key figures in Iran's Morality Police who killed protester Mahsa Amini.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Haley to hit campaign trail with Iowa Republicans

    Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is hitting the campaign trail for Republican candidates in Iowa next week. Haley will take part in the GOP group Winning for Women Action Fund’s “Women on a Mission” tour with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R ), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa). …

  • Liz Truss Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Read Her Full Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbo

  • EU neighbours seek stability from UK after Truss exit

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin voiced hope on Thursday that the next British leader would bring stability to the country after Liz Truss resigned just six weeks into the job. Privately, some EU diplomats have aired a touch of schadenfreude about the political chaos in Britain, which exited the European Union in 2020 with lingering divorce frictions. However, speaking to reporters just before an EU summit as news of Truss's exit broke, leaders expressed sympathy.

  • Germany, EU push to curb migration via Balkan route

    Germany on Thursday hosted a meeting with representatives of the European Union and several European countries — including from the western Balkans — in an effort to curb migration via the so-called Balkan route. “We want to protect the people who flee to us from war and political persecution," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. "At the same time, we also take decisive action against irregular migration ... our declared goal is to reduce the rising irregular migration via the western Balkans route.”

  • UNC sits atop the ACC preseason standings

    The UNC basketball program was voted as the top team in the ACC in the preseason poll, earning 90 votes for the top spot.

  • John Kirby: Russian soldiers should ‘not agree to fight in Ukraine’

    Kirby’s comments come as Putin has ramped up efforts in recent weeks to escalate the war.

  • McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants

    "This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."

  • Arizona asks federal prosecutors to probe possible voter intimidation

    Arizona state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation when a group of people followed a voter in Maricopa County dropping off a ballot at a drop box for the upcoming midterm elections. A spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state's office, Sophia Solis, on Thursday said her office had also asked the state's attorney general to look into the incident. The Justice Department confirmed it had received the referral, but declined further comment.

  • Tom Brady Fails To Read Room, Compares NFL Season To Military Deployment

    "Tampa...a long long way from Afghanistan," MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said after the quarterback's comments.

  • Patriots expect Mac Jones to be available vs. Bears on MNF

    It sounds like the Bears could face Patriots QB Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

  • Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

    Chelsea host Manchester United in a heavyweight clash between Premier League top four hopefuls at Stamford Bridge.

  • DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him

    Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once he’s up to speed, so one [more]

  • Russia’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics won’t help Putin win war against Ukraine, Scholz says

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia’s massive missile and kamikaze drone attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine the tactics of “scorched earth” and added that it won’t help Putin win the war, news agency Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

  • Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

    It's not a war, Vladimir Putin said then — and says now. In most every sense of the term, though, Russia's war in Ukraine is precisely that. Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, an independent nation from which it already annexed Crimea in 2014, tens of thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine.

  • UFC 280 video: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev press conference faceoff

    Check out the UFC 280 press conference faceoff video of headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

  • Bailey Zappe evidence of tough year for Justin Fields, Mac Jones, 2021 QB class

    The 2021 QB class arrived to acclaim and praise. But Year 2 has been a disaster for the first-round five, and Monday night's game in Foxboro puts a spotlight on two second-year quarterbacks looking to find their footing.

  • Is the CDC making COVID vaccines mandatory for schoolchildren? No, here’s what to know

    The CDC responded to Tucker Carlson’s claim made on his Fox News show.

  • No. 16 Penn State, Minnesota looking to rebound after losses

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Penn State players gathered around one big screen to watch their worst mistakes on repeat. ''We can say as much as we want to say,'' defensive end Nick Tarburton said. The No. 16 Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will face Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

  • 'How do I top last year?' Aaron Rodgers discusses Halloween plans after 2021 'John Wick' costume

    On "The Pat McAfee Show," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said it will be tough to top last year's "John Wick" Halloween costume and his COVID-19 penalty.

  • EU to add new Iran sanctions over drone supplies to Russia

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union governments will agree to impose new sanctions on Iranian generals and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, four diplomats and a French official said on Wednesday. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.