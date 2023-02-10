EU agrees to de facto funding of Trump-style border walls

1
Joe Barnes
·2 min read
Hungarian military patrols on the Serbian border - Bloomberg
Hungarian military patrols on the Serbian border - Bloomberg

The European Union has agreed to the de facto funding of Trump-style border walls in a stark hardening of the bloc’s migration policy.

In the early hours of Friday morning, EU leaders agreed “to immediately mobilise EU funds and means” to help countries bolster “border protection capabilities and infrastructure”.

The summit conclusions, some of the hardest ever issued on migration, were criticised by rights groups, while the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner said member states had to “urgently address the serious human rights violations against refugees”.

EU leaders engaged in a bitter discussion that dragged on to 3am in the morning at a European Council summit in Brussels over migration.

Asylum applications in EU countries exceeded 100,000 in November for the third consecutive month, while illegal arrivals hit their highest last year since 2016.

'Taking away walls part of our history'

The soaring figures have put a number of member states under pressure to deliver a hardline response to what is perceived to be a growing migration crisis.

The row over whether EU funds can be used to build border fences divided leaders during the lengthy discussion.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who called for EU funding for walls, said the only problem with his country’s own wall was that it was not high enough.

Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg’s prime minister, branded any plans to spend EU money on border fences as “wrong”.

“I thought Europe was to be able to take away the walls. That’s part of our history,” he said.

Germany’s Olaf Scholz argued legal migration was essential to boost the bloc’s economic growth and productivity, and said attempts to curb it were unwise.

Emmanuel Macron - AFP via Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron - AFP via Getty Images

In a bid to appease critics of walls, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, said funds would not be used for fence building and that leaders had only agreed to pay for infrastructure like cameras, watch towers and vehicles.

But Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said the agreement meant countries would be able to use EU funds to purchase personnel and vehicles, freeing up their own money to “strengthen the border fence”.

Criticising the apparent migration crackdown, the International Rescue Committee said: “These decisions fly in the face of what is needed or what works.

“The reality is that building walls, or funding drones, surveillance tech and more border guards, will not stop people risking their lives in search of safety and security in Europe.”

Senior European officials have previously criticised former US president Donald Trump's own border fence, claiming the EU has a "proud history" in tearing walls down.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Tackles Migration Policy in the Shadow of Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is again training its attention on migration as it struggles to deal with countries it says are increasingly using the flow of citizens as a geopolitical tool against the bloc.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spy

  • 2023 season preview: Hendrick Motorsports

    Editor‘s Note: Today‘s Hendrick Motorsports preview continues NASCAR.com‘s countdown of team previews for the 2023 Cup Series season, ranked in reverse order of best finish in last year‘s owner standings. HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS Manufacturer: Chevrolet Engine: Hendrick Motorsports Driver-crew chief pairings: Kyle Larson-Cliff Daniels (No. 5), Chase Elliott-Alan Gustafson (No. 9), William Byron-Rudy Fugle (No. 24), Alex Bowman-Blake […]

  • Analysis-Japan's debt time bomb to complicate BOJ exit path

    Japan's ticking debt time bomb will likely complicate the next central bank governor's task of steering a smooth exit from ultra-loose monetary settings, with rising long-term interest rates already forcing policymakers to amend budget projections. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has nominated Kazuo Ueda, a former member of the central bank's policy board, as its pick to succeed Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Kuroda retires on April 8 and leaves behind a policy that helped keep the cost of funding the country's huge debt pile extremely low.

  • Factbox-Kazuo Ueda: Who is the new Bank of Japan governor and what can we expect from him?

    Japan's government is likely to appoint Kazuo Ueda, an academic and a former member of the Bank of Japan's policy board, as the next central bank governor, two government officials told Reuters on Friday. The 71-year-old is widely seen as an expert on monetary policy, but is seen as a surprise appointment by analysts. The BOJ's leadership transition this spring marks a historical end to current Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's radical, decade-long monetary experiment that sought to shock the public out of a deflationary mindset, and could finally see Japan align with other major economies in raising interest rates.

  • The EU is too woke to defend its borders

    While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky focuses minds on the urgent task of supporting his nation’s war effort today, EU leaders are also discussing another crisis facing Europe: mass migration. Growing public anger is forcing Brussels lawmakers to finally confront problems that have been clear for years; if, that is, they can overcome their own ideological opposition to a tougher stance on migration.

  • Super Bowl 2023: Date, start time, who is playing and how to watch live

    Super Bowl LVII is the culmination of the 2022/23 NFL season, with the winner lifting the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

  • Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry

    In ways that are far less public, but often more worrisome, U.S. officials say, the Chinese government has been targeting U.S. industry and government agencies with spy operations designed to collect troves of commercial secrets and sensitive personal data — and to generally give the global superpower a competitive edge. China's not the only country the U.S. is concerned about, of course, but its efforts to penetrate American networks often seem more covert than noisy — in contrast, say, to the Russian hack-and-dump of Democratic emails before the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director Christopher Wray has repeatedly said the Chinese government has a larger hacking program than all other countries combined, used to steal personal and corporate data and lucrative source code.

  • Unpacking whether Jackson State football upgraded — or downgraded — roster after Colorado defections

    How we graded T.C.Taylor, Jackson State football in transfer portal by position for 2023 so far. Taylor addressed a lot of needs, yet missed some.

  • Palm Coast man charged with sexual battery of a child, deputies say

    According to the sheriff’s, office, deputies began investigating last December after receiving information of a sexual assault involving two juveniles and a relative.

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: footballer Priscilla Okyere gives eyewitness account

    Ghanaian international Priscilla Okyere describes the moments her women's team escaped the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

  • Report: The Walt Disney Co. to cut 7,000 jobs companywide

    Disney CEO Bob Iger, who returned after a brief departure to replace former CEO Bob Chapek, announced a $5.5 billion cost-cutting measure.

  • Operation Lone Star border mission needs $460 million to stay afloat

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission is the biggest deployment of Texas National Guard members to the border in size and duration.

  • Why the U.S. and Europe haven't given Ukraine any warplanes yet

    Ukraine's president says some of his international partners are ready "to give us the necessary weapons," but providing fighter jets won't be quick, or easy.

  • Two teenagers, one week, no smartphones – here’s what happened

    There is a moment in the film I Am Ruth when Kate Winslet, playing a mother grappling with her daughter’s mobile phone addiction, completely loses the plot.

  • Larry The Cable Guy Defends Joke About GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”

  • Freshman Democrat Puts Rep. Jim Jordan On Blast Over Whistleblower Claims

    Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claimed have approached his office about corruption.

  • Washington Post Columnists Point Out GOP's Sarah Huckabee Sanders Problem

    The Trump White House press secretary's State of the Union rebuttal "vividly demonstrates a problem for the GOP," wrote Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent.

  • Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

    The Colorado Republican appeared to forget who was president in 2020.

  • James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'

    The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."

  • White House Fact-Checks Fox News With GOP Senator's Own Words

    The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.