EU agrees to de facto funding of Trump-style border walls

The European Union has agreed to the de facto funding of Trump-style border walls in a stark hardening of the bloc’s migration policy.

In the early hours of Friday morning, EU leaders agreed “to immediately mobilise EU funds and means” to help countries bolster “border protection capabilities and infrastructure”.

The summit conclusions, some of the hardest ever issued on migration, were criticised by rights groups, while the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner said member states had to “urgently address the serious human rights violations against refugees”.

EU leaders engaged in a bitter discussion that dragged on to 3am in the morning at a European Council summit in Brussels over migration.

Asylum applications in EU countries exceeded 100,000 in November for the third consecutive month, while illegal arrivals hit their highest last year since 2016.

'Taking away walls part of our history'

The soaring figures have put a number of member states under pressure to deliver a hardline response to what is perceived to be a growing migration crisis.

The row over whether EU funds can be used to build border fences divided leaders during the lengthy discussion.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who called for EU funding for walls, said the only problem with his country’s own wall was that it was not high enough.

Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg’s prime minister, branded any plans to spend EU money on border fences as “wrong”.

“I thought Europe was to be able to take away the walls. That’s part of our history,” he said.

Germany’s Olaf Scholz argued legal migration was essential to boost the bloc’s economic growth and productivity, and said attempts to curb it were unwise.

In a bid to appease critics of walls, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, said funds would not be used for fence building and that leaders had only agreed to pay for infrastructure like cameras, watch towers and vehicles.

But Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said the agreement meant countries would be able to use EU funds to purchase personnel and vehicles, freeing up their own money to “strengthen the border fence”.

Criticising the apparent migration crackdown, the International Rescue Committee said: “These decisions fly in the face of what is needed or what works.

“The reality is that building walls, or funding drones, surveillance tech and more border guards, will not stop people risking their lives in search of safety and security in Europe.”

Senior European officials have previously criticised former US president Donald Trump's own border fence, claiming the EU has a "proud history" in tearing walls down.