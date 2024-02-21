EU agrees to new sanctions on Russia for anniversary of Ukraine war

(L-R) Enrico Letta, President Jacques Delors Institute, European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Flemish Minister President Jan Jambon pictured during the European Industry Summit 'A Business Case for Europe', at the BASF plant in Antwerp, organised under the Belgian presidency of the European Union, Tuesday 20 February 2024. Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to a new round of sanctions on Russia ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Welcoming the decision, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the latest salvo of sanctions keeps "the pressure high on the Kremlin."

EU representatives in Brussels signed off on the package, which targets persons and organizations linked to the Russian government and the Russian invasion.

The punitive measures also target the Russian weapons industry's access to components to manufacture drones, EU diplomats told dpa.

