EU Agrees to Tap Carbon Market for €20 Billion in Energy Pivot

Ewa Krukowska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Union policymakers agreed to raise €20 billion ($21.3 billion) from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Under the agreement clinched on Wednesday between member states and the European Parliament, 40% of the funding will come from front-loaded government auctions of emissions allowances, according to two EU officials with knowledge of the talks. The remaining 60% will be raised through sales of permits earmarked for an innovative technologies fund, which will then be partly replenished by certificates temporarily withheld from circulation and parked in the Market Stability Reserve.

The funding structure marks a change from an original proposal put forward in May by the European Commission, which wanted the MSR to be the sole funding source for the RePowerEU strategy, a move criticized by investors for undermining regulatory certainty. The commission defended the plan, saying the bloc needed to act quickly to accelerate the shift to renewables and diversify its gas supply sources amid a cut in deliveries from Russia.

“It’s important to address the triple crisis: Europe’s dependency on Russia, high energy prices and climate,” said Peter Liese, lead negotiator on the funding for the European Parliament. “This is a balanced deal. The important signal is that European industry will be supported in its decarbonization.”

Benchmark EU carbon permits closed at €88.64 a ton on Tuesday, having almost tripled over the past two years. Under the deal, the innovation fund will be replenished with allowances from the EU Emissions Trading System’s stability reserve to compensate for 10% of the financing package.

Created to automatically stabilize the carbon market, the reserve started operating in 2019 by withholding from trading a share of certificates to alleviate a glut that had for years weighed on pollution prices. At the end of last year, it held 2.6 billion allowances, enough to cover almost three times the bloc’s entire emissions in the second quarter.

While the MSR is currently absorbing excess permits, it’s forecast to gradually start releasing the allowances back to the market in several years as the number in circulation drops in line with shrinking pollution limits.

The Innovation Fund currently has 450 million allowances that will be monetized over the 2021-30 period. During the talks that stretched into early morning in Europe on Wednesday, the commission, member states and the parliament agreed that its size should be increased as part of ongoing negotiations on a reform of the carbon market.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ Is Likely to Conduct Policy Review in 2023, Economists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to conduct a review of its monetary policy some time in 2023 and is poised to keep settings unchanged at next week’s meeting, according to a majority of central bank watchers surveyed. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla

  • LBank Weekly Listing Report, 12th December 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.New Listings on LBank ExchangeScheduled this week starting on 12th November.For ...

  • Be Wary Of CSR (ASX:CSR) And Its Returns On Capital

    What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have...

  • Is WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's (ETR:WCMK) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 7.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG...

  • Hawthorn Resources Limited's (ASX:HAW) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Hawthorn Resources' (ASX:HAW) stock is up by a considerable 45% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the...

  • Wemade appeals against the court ruling in favor of WEMIX delisting

    Wemade Co. filed an immediate appeal against the court’s Dec. 7 decision that rejected the developer’s request to disallow four of the nation’s largest crypto exchanges from delisting its native cryptocurrency, WEMIX.

  • Covid Surge Spooks Beijing Residents, Disrupts Government Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid infections are surging in Beijing, disrupting official government work and keeping people at home after authorities made an about-turn in their policy of keeping virus cases under control.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Bee

  • Google asks court to toss out federal antitrust lawsuit

    Alphabet Inc's Google asked a federal court late on Monday to toss out the U.S. Justice Department's 2020 lawsuit against it, which alleged that the search giant violated antitrust law to maintain dominance in its search business. Documents laying out Google's reasoning for the summary judgment request were sealed. It argued that its overwhelming market share, which allowed "google" to become a verb meaning "search," is thanks to the quality of its search product, adding that its efforts to promote search were entirely legal.

  • Oil Steadies After Two-Day Rally Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower ahead of a decision on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve after rallying 6% over the previous two sessions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS consumer prices

  • In sweltering Bahamas courtroom, Bankman-Fried fights incarceration

    Cordoned-off roads, a sweltering courtroom and numerous delays marked Sam Bankman-Fried's first in-person public appearance since his crypto company collapsed. The Bahamas courtroom hearing, conducted over the course of six hours, saw Bankman-Fried, dressed in a suit rather than his typical t-shirt attire, seeking bail to dispute his extradition to the U.S. He was ultimately refused and faces possible extradition to the United States. "I'm not waiving," Bankman-Fried said when asked if he would seek to waive his right to an extradition hearing.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Having a Horrible 7-Day Stretch. These Numbers Tell the Story.

    Shares of the parent company of Google are on track for their longest losing streak since September 2018.

  • EU moves closer to approving climate-protection import tax

    EU moves closer to approving tax on foreign companies wanting to import products that don't meet climate-protection standards EU companies must comply with.

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • Sam Bankman-Fried denied bail in Bahamas, ordered held until Feb. 8 in alleged FTX crypto fraud scheme

    A magistrate judge in the Bahamas has ordered Sam Bankman-Fried held until February, hours after a U.S. federal criminal indictment was unsealed.

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • NBA Power Rankings: Pelicans asserting themselves atop the West

    Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.

  • Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

    AFP via GettyThe Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из

  • Binance Customer Withdrawals Exceed $3 Billion in 24 Hours

    The exchange saw a total net outflow of over $3.6 billion in the past week as crypto firms and users pulled out funds.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.