EU aid talks with Egypt raise fears of new European migrant crisis

People wave Egyptian flags as the first lorries carrying humanitarian aid drive through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza on Saturday - MOHAMMED ASSAD/AFP

Brussels is seeking to finalise an aid deal for Egypt amid fears that Israel’s conflict with Hamas could trigger a new European migration crisis.

Talks were held between senior officials from the European Commission and Cairo on the sidelines of a peace summit in the Egyptian capital over the weekend after rising concerns that hundreds of thousands of people could flee the Gaza Strip into the country.

Any agreement will build on the European Union and Egypt’s existing cooperation to manage migration, without making any specific commitment to stop Palestinians from travelling to Europe.

The EU agreement will instead focus on providing financial support to Egypt, which is currently struggling with a severe economic crisis and soaring inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

It will aim to create jobs and help the country’s green transition, with a view to creating greater economic stability and reducing incentives for migrants to leave for Europe.

Internally displaced Palestinians, currently sheltering outdoors, are desperate to leave Gaza ahead of a proposed Israeli ground offensive - HAITHAM IMAD/EPA-EFE

Egypt controls Gaza’s only non-Israeli border, which includes the Rafah crossing point, and is key to managing any flow of migrants and refugees out of the enclave.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of more than one million Palestinians from the north of the territory ahead of an anticipated ground offensive to eliminate Hamas, but Cairo has so far refused to open its borders to allow those fleeing entry into its Sinai Peninsula.

Margaritis Schinas, the EU’s commissioner responsible for “Promoting our European Way of Life”, recently said: “We need to engage actively with Egypt to make sure that Egypt gets all the backing they merit for their very important role in the region as a transit country.”

EU cooperation deals with other countries are seen as increasingly important for the bloc as it experiences its highest number of illegal arrivals since 2015.

Member states, including Italy and Germany, fear Israel’s war against Hamas could trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East that could further exacerbate those numbers.

The bloc already has multi-billion euro deals with Turkey and Tunisia to help prevent Europe-bound migration.

Egypt is seen as a particularly important partner given its proximity to Gaza and location on the shores of the eastern Mediterranean.

But the country’s faltering economy means Cairo is unlikely to be able to prevent any further surge in onward migration to Europe given its current struggles to manage its own 100 million-strong population.

The negotiations come as EU leaders are set to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to act as a “humanitarian pause”.

Similar calls were made by the United Nations at the peace talks in Cairo over the weekend.

“The European Council supports the call of [UN secretary-general] Guterres for a humanitarian pause in order to allow for safe humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need,” a draft statement by EU leaders says.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign diplomat, said the pause was needed to provide aid to civilians in Gaza and “for giving the hostages back”.

“Personally, I think a humanitarian pause is needed in order to allow humanitarian support to come in and be distributed,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The statement by EU leaders will seek to appease Arab and African states that were uneasy with the bloc’s initial outpouring of support for Israel.

Many of the countries are seen as potential candidates for deals to contain migrants before they reach Europe.

But the calls for a truce have inflamed tensions, with the bloc deeply separated over its handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, voiced frustrations over not allowing Israel to defeat the Islamist terror group.

“We cannot contain the humanitarian catastrophe if Gaza’s terrorism continues. There will be no security and no peace for either Israel or the Palestinians if this terrorism continues,” she said ahead of the meeting in Luxembourg.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.