EU Aims to Boost Ukraine’s Economy With Single Market Access

John Follain
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the European Union’s executive pledged to work to guarantee access for Ukraine to the bloc’s massive single market to help its war-torn economy, saying she would make her third trip to Ukraine since the invasion began later on Wednesday to discuss the plan with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Europe’s solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakable,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told European lawmakers in her yearly State of the Union speech in Strasbourg. Sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia following its invasion “are here to stay.”

Her commission will work to ensure “seamless access to the single market of the European Union,” she said. “Our single market is one of Europe’s greatest success stories, we know the power that lies in the single market so now it is time to make it a success story for our Ukrainian friends too,” von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv, the third since Russian invaded Ukraine, comes as Ukrainian forces pursue a counteroffensive in the east and south of the country. The US is preparing another package of aid to Ukraine, according to John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, who cited a “shift of momentum” in the war.

Addressing Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, who was among those listening to the speech, von der Leyen said she would work with her “to support the rehabilitation of damaged Ukrainian schools. We will provide what you need, this is 100 million euros because the future of Ukraine begins in its schools.”

The commission last week proposed a new funding package of 5 billion euros ($5 billion) for Ukraine as the nation battles to find resources for the war against Russia and for running the country. The money is part of a bigger package of 9 billion euros pledged by the bloc last May that remains largely to be transferred due to disagreement between the commission and member states over the details of the aid program.

(Updates with support for damaged schools in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU executive chief backs call to reform way bloc acts and decides

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced her support on Wednesday for the idea of reforming EU institutions through an update of the European Union's treaties, something she said citizens had shown they wanted. "We need to improve the way we do things and the way we decide things," von der Leyen said in her annual address to the European Parliament, which has been pushing for treaty changes. She told lawmakers she supported their call for a convention to debate potential reforms, needed in particular if the European Union continues to expand beyond its 27 members.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Key City Retaken From Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city retaken last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Ukraine’s most significant battlefield victory since repelling Russia’s attempt to seize Kyiv early in the war.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Ha

  • Ukraine advancing in Kharkiv region but fighting still raging, deputy defence minister says

    ON ROAD TO BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Fighting is still raging in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region but Ukraine's forces are making good progress because its forces are highly motivated and its operation is well planned, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Reuters on Tuesday. Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). "Our strength stems from the fact that we are very motivated and that we plan operations thoroughly," she said, adding that Ukraine had taken the decision to press on with its operation in the Kharkiv region due to the successes notched up so far.

  • Syria may 'return to larger-scale fighting,' U.N. warns in new report

    "Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading," said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the U.N.'s Syria commission. The 50-page report found that despite many active battlefronts quieting in recent years, "grave violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian law" had increased across the country over the last six months. They included fighting in the country's northeast and northwest that left dozens of civilians dead and restricted access to food and water, the report said.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • Video shows Russian fighter jet crashing immediately after sharp turn in take-off, Ukraine says

    Ukraine's Ministry of Defence posted a video of what they say is a Russian Su-25 jet crashing right after take-off in Crimea.

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.

  • Medvedev so terrified by security guarantees for Ukraine that hes talking about an apocalypse

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:09 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called the recommendations of the Kyiv Security Compact for the strategic partnership of Ukraine and the guarantor states "a prologue to WWIII".

  • Letters to the Editor: William Barr is a big reason our democracy is on the brink

    According to a new book, William Barr and Donald Trump weaponized the Justice Department for politics. That might explain Barr's recent behavior.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre stumbles when pressed on so-called Inflation Reduction Act: 'Is it fair?'

    Karine Jean-Pierre floundered when pressed to defend President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday. Reporters suggested she was misrepresenting the bill.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified

    The ex-president’s legal team argued on Monday that the classification status of documents seized by the Justice Department should be “determined later”

  • Near Luhansk, occupiers use hundreds of civilian cars to take their loot along General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39 About 300 civilian cars with Kharkiv vehicle registration plates were spotted on the road to occupied Luhansk, which the Russian military uses to transport stolen goods.

  • Trump Candidate for Special Master Review Gets DOJ Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and the US Department of Justice agree that Judge Raymond J. Dearie would be a suitable choice for an outside special master to review more than 11,000 documents taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last month as part of an investigation into his handling of government records.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Milliona

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Putin making 'every effort' to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. "It is difficult to overestimate the role of Russia, and the role of Putin personally" in mediating between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for overnight clashes along the border.

  • Donald Trump Not Invited To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral (But Neither Is Obama ― Yet)

    The U.K.’s decision to limit attendance saves President Joe Biden from having to invite the current subject of a criminal investigation to be his guest.

  • Office of the President says Russian occupiers taking their families from southern Ukraine back to Russia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:11 The Office of the President of Ukraine says that Russian collaborators and occupiers in southern Ukraine and in Crimea have started to take their families back to Russia.

  • Kremlin TV Airs Call for Russia to Admit ‘Serious Defeat’

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesBrutal realizations have been raining upon the Kremlin’s top propagandists—and when it rains, it pours. The same pundits who used to threaten NATO countries with nuclear strikes are begrudgingly acknowledging that Russia’s Armed Forces have suffered a series of humiliating setbacks in Ukraine.Appearing on Russia’s NTV show The Meeting Place on Monday, policy analyst Viktor Olevich surmised: “Unfortunately, the situation is difficult. Can we say that the Russian forces

  • Wisconsin Republican governor candidate Tim Michels signals he would increase police funding, but won't increase taxes

    Tim Michels blamed Milwaukee's rising homicide rate on opponent Gov. Tony Evers' refusal to hold criminals accountable.

  • Dow Plummets Nearly 1,300 Points on August Inflation News in Worst Day Since June 2020

    The major stock market indexes tumbled on Tuesday after a key measure of inflation came in worse than expected.