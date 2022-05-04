EU Targets Russia’s Global Oil Trade With Shipping Sanctions

EU Targets Russia’s Global Oil Trade With Shipping Sanctions
Nikos Chrysoloras, Alberto Nardelli, Alex Longley and Alaric Nightingale
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is seeking to go beyond an import ban on Russian crude, targeting insurers in a move that could dramatically impair Moscow’s ability to ship its oil anywhere in the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bloc is proposing to ban European vessels and companies from providing services -- including insurance -- linked to the transportation of Russian oil and products globally as part of its new sanctions package, according to officials and a draft document seen by Bloomberg.

While member states are still wrangling over the terms, it’s a potentially powerful tool because 95% of the world’s tanker liability cover is arranged through a London-based insurance organization called the International Group of P&I Clubs that has to heed European law.

Without such cover, Russia and its customers would have to find alternatives for risks including oil spills and mishaps at sea that can quickly run into multi-billion-dollar claims.

“I think we will see insurers being very cautious,” said Daniel Martin, a partner who advises traders, shipowners, insurers and brokers on sanctions at law-firm HFW. “To the extent that the EU has a lever because it has a dominant position in insurance, then I would expect it to use that to make sure the sanctions are as multilateral as possible.”

The cover from the International Group is a basic part of contracts for the transportation of most oil cargoes. The IG, as it’s known, provides reinsurance if claims exceed what the group’s 13 individual member clubs cover.

And there’s precedent: Insurance is one of the key means by which the U.S. and Europe successfully limited Iran’s oil exports. Individual countries responded to those steps by organizing cover directly, although IG insurance is widely preferred by most big companies.

The move -- if implemented in full -- dramatically increases the stakes with Moscow. The insurance measures come on top of the EU’s plan to ban imports of Russian crude and refined products by the end of the year.

Read: EU Raises Pressure on Russia, Targeting Oil and Biggest Bank

The restrictions on services would extend to providing “directly or indirectly, technical assistance, brokering services, financing or financial assistance, or any other services related to the transport, including through ship-to-ship transfers, to third countries of crude oil and petroleum products which originate in Russia or have been exported from Russia.”

The bloc wants this part of the package to come into effect by early June, though member states are still debating the details and sign-off has to come from all countries.

Experts from the various member states will be going over the texts today and providing feedback before ambassadors reconvene Thursday for the next round of discussions, a diplomat said. The diplomat said it was difficult to predict what the final agreement would look like before negotiations began in earnest, but noted that the restrictions on shipping to third countries would need to work in tandem with an EU phaseout of Russian oil.

The proposed rules also ban European citizens and companies incorporated in Europe from transporting Russian oil anywhere in the world, not just to the continent. This means that vessels owned, chartered or controlled by European entities and individuals, even if they don’t fly the flag of one of the EU’s member states, can’t transport crude oil and petroleum products which originate in Russia.

Greece, Cyprus and Malta raised questions about the ban and whether it would help Europe achieve its aims without harming European businesses, according to two diplomats familiar with the matter. Greece and Cyprus have large shipping industries while Malta is a so-called flag state, where companies can register their vessels for ownership purposes.

(Updates with comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices surge as EU proposes plan to phase out Russian oil within six months

    Crude prices are getting a boost as a much anticipated plan for an embargo on Russian oil was announced by the European Union on Wednesday.

  • The EU is going after Russia's global oil sales by cracking down on anyone from insurers to ship owners, report says

    Draft legislation suggests any European tanker or company could be banned from shipping or insuring cargoes of Russian oil to anywhere in the world.

  • New EU sanctions to hit Russian oil, target more banks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union will slap new sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, targeting Moscow's oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday. "We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Josep Borrell, head of the foreign policy unit at the EU's executive European Commission, said in a tweet.

  • EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions

    The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country’s biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, proposed having EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year. “We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” von der Leyen said.

  • EU chief proposes Russian oil ban over war in Ukraine

    European Union countries will stop importing Russian oil and refined products, the head of the bloc's executive European Commission said on Wednesday in proposing a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for waging a war on Ukraine. "We will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament, prompting applause from lawmakers. "This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined."

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefTher

  • Supreme Court denies former top KY Dem’s request to overturn campaign finance conviction

    Lundergan was convicted of funneling $200,000 in contributions made through a corporation to daughter Alison Lundergan Grimes in her 2014 challenge against Sen. Mitch McConnell.

  • Paramount’s Streaming Losses Mount as Subscriber Count Grows

    Money-losing growth in subscribership is no longer enough to impress investors, who are increasingly skeptical about the business model.

  • The Afghan and Ukraine Crises Showed How the U.S. Can Rebuild Its Refugee System

    The historic evacuation of more than 76,000 Afghans from Kabul to safety in the United States beginning last August was one of the few bright spots of the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan. A month on since most of the U.S. government sites housing evacuees closed their doors, the Biden Administration announced plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia’s aggression. While the primary pathway to safety provided under the “Uniting for Ukraine” program will be humanitarian parole, up to one-fifth of the promised 100,000 individuals fleeing Russian aggression may seek safety via the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

  • Counterfeit parts found in U.S. nuke plants: Here is what NRC is doing about it

    The NRC is acting in response to a February 9 audit that found at least three instances of counterfeit parts in the nation’s nuclear power plants.

  • How Russian "Kalashnikov" sells weapons to US bypassing sanctions

    After the occupation of Crimea and part of Donbas in 2014, world leaders imposed sanctions on some Russian citizens and companies in the military-industrial sector and closely related enterprises. Sanctions from the US, EU, Canada some other countries were also imposed on the well-known Russian Kalashnikov concern, which is part of the state corporation Rostech.

  • Driver arrested after spinning donuts in Clovis. Police say they get complaints a lot

    The most ​frequent complaints come from Willow, Shepherd and Temperance avenues, police said.

  • Bank of America to pay $10 million for illegal, out-of-state garnishments

    Bank of America has agreed to pay a $10-million civil penalty for processing garnishments against customer bank accounts that violated state laws, the U.S. consumer watchdog said on Wednesday. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday said it ordered Bank of America to pay a $10-million civil penalty for processing payments to creditors from customers' accounts in 3,700 cases and leaving the customers paying at least $592,000 in related fees since August 2011. The CFPB alleged the bank unlawfully froze customer accounts, charged garnishment fees and sent payments to creditors based on out-of-state court orders that should have been processed under the laws of the states where the customers lived.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • U.S. service sector slows; input prices measure at record high - ISM survey

    U.S. services industry growth unexpectedly slowed in April, with employment contracting for the second time this year, while a measure of input prices raced to a record high. The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to a reading of 57.1 last month from 58.3 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing index little changed at 58.5.

  • Guest Opinion: As a leader, Trump outclasses Biden

    I feel I'm on solid ground in criticizing our predicament of being led by a man who has very little to offer in terms of leadership qualities.

  • Opinion | Alito’s Case for Overturning Roe is Weak for a Reason

    The conservative Supreme Court majority is more focused on politics than law.

  • Rouble jumps to around 2-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, as well as sanctioning its top bank and banning its broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow's isolation. Movements on Russian markets are affected by the rouble being propped up by capital controls, while stocks are trading with a ban on short selling and foreign players barred from ditching shares in Russian companies without permission. Russian markets were reopening after the first of two consecutive long weekends to mark the May holidays.

  • Chinese hackers took trillions in intellectual property

    "We're talking about Blueprint diagrams of fighter jets, helicopters, and missiles," Cybereason CEO Lior Div told CBS News.

  • Treasury Cuts Quarterly Debt Sale, May Do So Again Even With Fed QT

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury trimmed its quarterly sale of longer-term debt for a third straight time, and unexpectedly advised that it may make further reductions, citing “strong” federal tax revenues. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C