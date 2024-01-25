EU to allocate €50 billion, there are "three-four scenarios" – Deputy Prime Minister for Eurointegration

There is no threat that Ukraine will be left without funding from the EU. The decision about providing additional €50 billion financial aid for Kyiv for the next four years will definitely be adopted.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro Atlantic Integration, cited by Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I would like to turn to all Ukrainians and say that there is no threat that Ukraine will be left without EU funding, this decision will definitely be adopted.

We have at least three-four scenarios of how this decision may be made but we are aiming for the best and most predictable one for us – €50 billion for four years, voted for by the consensus of all states."

At the moment Stefanishyna is on a visit in Brussels where it was revealed that the EU is starting "screening of Ukraine" before the start of its EU accession negotiations.

On 1 February, a special meeting of the European Council will be held. During the meeting the leaders of the EU states and governments will make decisions on changes to the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027.

The propositions of the European Commission provide for the creation of the so-called Ukrainian Fund in the amount of €50 billion for the next four years which will facilitate stable support for Ukraine now and in the long-term perspective during the post-war reconstruction of the country.

Earlier, Hungary stated that it can lift its veto from the €50 billion aid package on condition that the funding will be reviewed every year. According to the media, the European Commission is ready to accept some conditions from Budapest.

