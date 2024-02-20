EU to allocate hundreds of millions of euros for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

The European Commission has announced a €83 million funding package for various humanitarian projects in Ukraine and Moldova for the support of Ukrainian refugees amid Russian aggression. Ukraine is to receive €75 million within the framework of the project.

Source: European Pravda with reference to press service of the European Commission

Quote: "At the heart of the EU's humanitarian strategy in Ukraine today is protecting people affected by the war, especially those living close to the frontline areas."

Details: €75 million were allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine to provide emergency aid including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education and healthcare.

€8 million was allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova.

Along with the latest package, the European Commission has allocated €926 million in total for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Of this funding, €860 million has been allocated for humanitarian programmes within Ukraine and €66 million to support refugees who have fled to neighbouring Moldova.

The European Commission noted that Ukraine had received a significant amount of aid through the EU Civilian Protection Mechanism upon participation of many EU member states. Over 140,000 tonnes were brought to Ukraine.

It included ambulances, fire trucks, medicine, equipment for temporary housing, generators, etc. The EU storages were involved in the supply of such aid.

Background: Last week Finland supplied Ukraine with six equipped ambulances.

