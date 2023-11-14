EU allocates additional €110 million in humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

The European Union is allocating €110 million in humanitarian aid, of which €100 million will go to residents of Ukraine and €10 million to support Ukrainian refugees and the communities that host them in Moldova.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the European Commission

Details: It is stated in the report that the new funding should help EU humanitarian partners provide basic services such as financial assistance, food, water, shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support and protection.

The EU will also deliver 84 power generators from its strategic reserves to Ukraine following Russia's targeted attacks on its energy infrastructure last year.

In addition, the European Commission said that the EU was coordinating private-sector donations to deliver critical energy equipment to Ukraine.

The total amount of EU humanitarian aid in response to Russia's war against Ukraine has reached €843 million.

Background:

Earlier, the Norwegian government allocated another €84 million for humanitarian support to Ukraine through Norwegian specialised organisations.

Before that, Taiwan allocated more than US$100 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!