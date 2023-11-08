EU Ambassador is confident that summit will unanimously approve opening of negotiations with Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has commented on the possibility that one or two countries at the EU summit may block the decision to open accession negotiations with Kyiv.

Source: Mathernová on the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador recalled that in the past, when decisions on European Union expansion were being made, there have been situations when "one country or another did not support the next step".

Quote: "For example, when it came to North Macedonia. This has happened several times," she explained. North Macedonia received a recommendation back in 2020, but the political decision to open negotiations is expected to be made in December 2023.

Mathernová said "consultations have to take place" in this case, but she did not give any details.

"So there are failures. This is the European Union, it has 27 member states, and decisions require unanimity. Sometimes it's hard. But I have every expectation that it will be a unanimous decision in your favour in December. Because you really have done an extraordinary job," she said.

It should be noted that the European Commission has reminded Ukraine that the Venice Commission’s recommendations regarding the reform of the legislation on national minorities and education need to be implemented in order to get the green light for opening EU membership negotiations.

Hungary has made no secret of the fact that it is demanding this as a prerequisite for the start of negotiations.

