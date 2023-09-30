New EU Ambassador names priorities for Ukraine's anti-corruption reforms

Katarina Mathernova, the newly appointed EU Ambassador to Ukraine, has met with the chiefs of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and named the priorities of reforms for Ukraine in the anti-corruption sphere.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Mathernova on Twitter (Х)

Assured Heads of 🗝️🇺🇦 AC bodies Semen Kryvonos @nabu_ukr and Oleksandr Klymenko #SAPO of continued strong 🇪🇺 support & assistance. Important to prioritise further reforms for 💪institutional & procedural autonomy of SAPO & enhance legislation to boost corruption investigations🔎. pic.twitter.com/l0eZsxByLp — Katarina Mathernova 🇪🇺 (@kmathernova) September 30, 2023

Details: Mathernova said she met with the heads of key Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies, including Semen Kryvonos, Chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Klymenko, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, and assured them that the EU would continue its assistance and support.

Quote: "Important to prioritise further reforms for strong institutional and procedural autonomy of SAPO and enhance legislation to boost corruption investigations."

Background: The new EU ambassador to Ukraine started her work on 20 September, arriving in Kyiv and presenting copies of her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On 27 September, she handed over those credentials to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Media reports said Mathernova's appointment as ambassador to Kyiv is another signal of support for Ukraine's European integration efforts.

