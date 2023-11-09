EU ambassador: No clear scenario for Ukraine's accession to EU, only 2 elements needed

Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, believes that the rules and procedures for joining the EU will be adjusted during Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Source: Maternova at a press conference in Kyiv on 9 November, as reported by European Pravda.

Maternova, in particular, said that the EU is ready to adjust the procedure if there is political will on both sides – and now it is there.

Quote: "There is no formula in the issue of EU expansion. Two elements are needed here. The first is political will, and the second is the ability of both sides to enlarge. And when one of the elements is missing, problems arise," she explained.

The EU ambassador recalled that the last 10 years were the first ten-year period in history when no enlargement took place (the last accession to the EU took place in 2013 with the accession of Croatia), and the reason for this was the lack of the so-called "appetite for enlargement".

However, the EU countries have radically changed their minds after 2022, and now there is strong support for the accession of new states, which gives flexibility to Ukraine's accession procedure.

"There are no 'usual rules' regarding Ukraine's role in EU enlargement. You are setting world records, as was the case with submitting the questionnaire in 2022," Maternova stressed. However, she also reminded that, in addition to political will, the second criterion must be met – to achieve Ukraine's readiness for accession and the EU's for expansion.

"We must not forget that the issue is not only in Ukraine. The ability of the European Union is also important, and achieving it is a difficult task," the ambassador explained.

