EU ambassador after Russian missile attacks: Russia will be held accountable

Katarína Mathernová, EU ambassador in Ukraine, has stated after a new Russian large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities that Ukraine needs additional support, and Russian will be held accountable.

Source: Mathernová on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová remarked that on 2 January, Ukraine was once again brutally attacked by Russia.

Quote: "Ukraine has felt victim to another savage Russian attack today. Capital Kyiv and Kharkiv pummelled by Russian missiles and drones. Civilians injured and killed, infrastructure destroyed.

Ukraine now needs more support now to save lives. Russia will be held accountable."

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for a reaction and decisive measures from Western countries after the large-scale Russian attack.

Jan Lipavský, Czech Foreign Affairs Minister, accused Russia of hypocrisy and stressed that the worldwide community would not stop supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s hopes.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians launched 99 missiles of various types on Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January 2024, 72 of which were destroyed.

