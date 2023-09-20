New EU Ambassador starts working in Ukraine

On 20 September, the newly appointed EU Ambassador to Kyiv, Katarina Mathernova, presented copies of her credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Twitter

Quote: "A few hours after arriving in Kyiv, the newly appointed EU Ambassador Mathernova handed over copies of her credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevhen Perebyinis."

Details: Mathernova and the team at the EU Delegation will work to deepen the strong EU-Ukraine partnership at a crucial time, the EU authority said.

Background: Mathernova said on Monday that she arrived in Kyiv after more than 24 hours of transit from Brussels via Warsaw.

Media reports say Mathernova's appointment as ambassador to Kyiv is another signal of support for Ukraine's European integration efforts.

Last year, Mathernova told EuroPravda what she thought about Ukraine fighting in the war.

