New EU Ambassador to Ukraine begins her term

Maternova handed over copies of the credentials after arriving in Kyiv

The newly appointed European Union Ambassador, Katarína Mathernová, met with Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevhen Perebyinis, shortly after her arrival in Kyiv on Sept. 20, the EU representation’s press service reported on X (Twitter).

"Within hours of her arrival, newly appointed EU Ambassador Mathernová presented her credentials to Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevhen Perebyinis. Mathernová and the EU delegation team in Ukraine will work diligently to deepen the strong EU-Ukraine partnership in these critical times."

Mathernová previously served as the Deputy Director General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. She was responsible for the development of the EU's Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy and enjoyed close contacts with the Ukrainian government.

Mathernova succeeded Ambassador Matti Maasikas, who had headed the EU Delegation to Ukraine since September 2019.

