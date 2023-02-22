EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's maths app buy by March 28

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have set a March 28 deadline for their decision on Alphabet unit Google's acquisition of Croatian maths app Photomath, according to a European Commission filing on Wednesday.

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

"We can confirm that we entered into an agreement to acquire Photomath in May 2022, subject to regulatory review," a Google spokesperson said.

"Photomath's technology will help Google to enhance its ability to provide better math learning experiences to students, helping to build out Google's homework help offerings for users."

Photomath's app uses a smartphone's camera or scientific calculator to recognize and explain symbolic math problems. Menlo Ventures, LearnCapital, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures and Cherubic are investors in the company.

