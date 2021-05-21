Coca Cola in EU antitrust regulators' crosshairs

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denne in Glattbrugg
Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into Coca Cola Co, the European Commission said on Friday.

"We can confirm that the Commission has sent out questionnaires, as part of its preliminary investigation into Coca Cola," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"The preliminary investigation is ongoing. We cannot comment on or predict its timing or outcome," she said, declining to provide further details.

Coca Cola said it received a formal request for information on Thursday.

"While we will co-operate fully with the Commission, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further while the process is on-going. We abide by European competition law, as well as all other applicable laws and regulation," a Coca Cola spokesman said.

Lobbying group EuroCommerce, whose members include Carrefour, Ikea, Metro and Tesco, said the sales practices of some large multinational brands were a concern to retailers and wholesalers.

"We have for many years pointed to the problems our sector faces with the makers of 'must-have' products using their market power to impose unilateral conditions and limit competition to their advantage," EuroCommerce Director-General Christian Verschueren said in a statement.

German media Lebensmittelzeitung was the first to report about the EU investigation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd one-year anniversary ‘Ask Me Anything’: What happens now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted?

    On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Josh Marcus tackles your questions about the case, US policing and what comes next

  • Wealth Fund That Quadrupled Profit Now Pivots With Bet on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.One of Africa’s largest sovereign wealth funds rode the wave of U.S. technology stocks to a banner 2020. Now, it’s betting Europe will play catch-up.The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, fresh off a 51% surge in assets that took the fund above $2 billion, is boosting its exposure to European stocks and will add some Japanese equities, Chief Executive Officer Uche Orji said in an interview. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus sees opportunity as Europe begins to open up from Covid lockdowns.“Last year, Europe underperformed America big time” as investors moved funds to technology companies profiting from the shift to online services at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Orji said. As the global economy reopens, countries with broader industrial bases and services such as Europe “will become more interesting,” he said.The Euro Stoxx 50 equity benchmark has climbed almost 11% this year, buoyed by expectations of a rapid recovery as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress while fiscal and monetary policies across the region remain loose. It’s outperformed both the S&P 500 Index and MSCI All Countries World Index, which have risen 9.6% and 7.5% respectively in the year-to-date.Expanding FootprintThe NSIA has $2.1 billion of assets under management. About a third of that amount is held by its Future Generations Fund, which buys equities in developed and emerging markets. The authority had 25% of the FGF invested in stocks last year, with the “bulk” in the U.S., while European stocks accounted for less than 4%, Orji said.“We are just going to add more capital to expand our footprints in Europe and Japan, but Europe in particular is an area where we have not had a big presence,” he said.Orji, 51, has more than two decades of experience in international banking, with an MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to his appointment as CEO of the NSIA in 2012, he’s had stints at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Securities.The NSIA reported a four-fold increase in profit last year to 160 billion naira ($390 million). Returns this year will likely trail 2020 as a rally in global equities eases up and as it invests in infrastructure projects that can take longer to generate income, Orji said.The authority plans to establish a $200 million fund that builds health-care facilities to treat diseases including cancer and orthopedics. Africa’s most populous country has for decades lacked adequate investment in health care, prompting citizens including President Muhammadu Buhari to seek treatment abroad.The NSIA plans to finance the health-care projects with co-investors, Orji said, without providing more details.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Bombs Raining Down on Gaza? They’re American

    ANAS BABAIsrael’s devastating assault on Gaza, with its unconscionable numbers of civilian casualties, is proof of a bankrupt U.S. policy that’s been a massive failure on two fronts: military aid, and political impunity.For decades, abettors-in-chief in the White House and Congress have supplied Israel, a nuclear power, with tens of billions of dollars in superior weaponry, including F-35 stealth aircraft, F-16 fighter jets, Apache attack helicopters, one-ton bombs, and an assortment of grenades, torpedoes, rocket launchers, guided missiles, howitzers, mortars and machine guns.Much of this now rains down on women and children in Gaza.Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for PalestiniansIsrael’s disproportionate response in 2021, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, echoes its onslaught on Gaza seven years ago. The firepower Israel’s military launched in the 2014 war exceeded that of Hamas by an estimate of 440-to-1. It’s no wonder Palestinian civilian casualties outnumbered Israel’s by nearly 350-to-1. By one estimate, all of Hamas’s rockets, measured in explosive power, were equal to 12 of the one-ton bombs Israel dropped on Gaza.“Holy bejeezus,” a retired American general remarked at the time. Still, when Israel’s ammunition supply began to run low, the U.S. resupplied it—hours after condemning the Israeli bombing of a United Nations girls’ elementary school in Gaza. Seven years later, another echo: President Biden approved $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel. These include Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions, from the same family as the missile that destroyed the AP and Al-Jazeera offices in Gaza last week.To be clear: None of this justifies Hamas launching barrages of deadly rockets toward Israel. Those rockets kill, too, even if far less frequently. So far 10 Israelis have died in the latest burst of violence. It’s essential for both sides to stand down and agree on a ceasefire. But the context of power—political and explosive—cannot be ignored.The U.S. facilitation of Israeli might, and its repeated disproportionate attacks on Gaza, is part of America’s military commitment to “always stand with Israel” (Donald Trump); to “stand steadfast with Israel” (Barack Obama), to proclaim its “unbreakable alliance” (George W. Bush) and its “allegiance to shared values” (Bill Clinton).“Israel has the right to defend itself,” President Biden remarked last week, uttering a now-hollow cliché bestowing absolution upon Israel for its extreme behavior. No matter how many bombs fall, no matter how many Gazans perish or lose their homes, no matter how many thousands of Israeli settlers seize Palestinian lands in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, U.S. politicians are there to forgive, forget, and veto U.N. resolutions condemning the deaths of children in Gaza.Biden’s support for Israel seems to know no bounds. As vice president in 2010, he came to Israel to declare America’s “absolute, total, unvarnished commitment to Israel’s security.” Hours later the Netanyahu government announced the construction of 1,600 new apartments in East Jerusalem. The U.S.’s “unvarnished commitment,” the prime minister knew, meant he need not fear any consequences.If this were simply a matter of hypocrisy in U.S. foreign policy, it would be bad enough. But the failure of a succession of U.S. presidents to hold Israel accountable—from its military excess to its colonization of Palestinian lands—has blown up the centerpiece of U.S. stated policy in the region: the two-state solution.Since the beginning of the Oslo “peace process” in 1992, not a single U.S. administration has publicly threatened Israel with sanctions or suspension of military aid. The last time such a threat surfaced was in 1992, when Secretary of State James Baker threatened suspension of loan guarantees to Israel unless it stopped building settlements. “The choice is Israel’s,” Baker said. Israel complied.In the three decades since, Israel has expanded its settler population fourfold, now reaching nearly 700,000. Some 17 settlements ring East Jerusalem, long the dreamed-of capital of a free and independent Palestine. The West Bank is an archipelago of Palestinian towns amidst a sea of settlements, surveillance towers, army outposts, and hundreds of checkpoints and roadblocks in a matrix of Israeli military control.Israeli Strikes Have Razed 21 Media Outlets in Gaza This Week, Says Non-ProfitAnd Israel, with nary a whimper from the U.S., has built networks of West Bank settler-only roads, sealing off Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Israel and the diaspora from each other—a successful “splintering strategy,” as the late Israeli writer Meron Benvinisti called it. All this despite peace negotiators’ charge to create a “viable and contiguous” Palestinian state.The reality on the ground in Israel and Palestine is, and has been for years, a single state from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River, with Israel in full military control by land, sea and air. In this single state, some people have the rights of citizens; others face discrimination, struggle under military occupation, or try to stay alive in their open air prison by the sea. Support for the two-state solution is now just an empty slogan, much like, the Palestinian analyst Youssef Munayyer points out, the “thoughts and prayers” offered in the wake of a mass U.S. shooting.Understanding this reality, rather than wishing for the impossible, is the key to moving forward toward a just and durable peace. To do so, the U.S. must confront the tragic mess it helped create, and abandon the foreign policy its own inaction undermined. Instead of reviving the two-state zombie, American leaders must realize: that is no longer possible.A new vision of equality and freedom must emerge from the ruins of Gaza. In a time of national and worldwide reckoning, equal rights—be it in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Ferguson, or Gaza City—cannot be reserved for the privileged and well-connected few. In Israel and Palestine, and in Washington, citizens and leaders alike have a chance now to reimagine what’s possible. As a strategy, enforcing military might while splintering a native population has failed miserably for decades. Israelis, Palestinians and Americans must find the courage to build something new.Otherwise, expect more tragedy ahead.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Richard Chilton

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Richard Chilton. You can skip our detailed analysis of Richard Chilton’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Richard Chilton. Richard Lockwood […]

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Tiger King Park owner Lauren Lowe accused of threatening to kill park inspector, as 69 animals removed from care

    ‘Their former Tiger King business partner is serving a prison sentence for hiring a hit man to assassinate a business rival’

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens "sitting ducks"

    Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign. "Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50," AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.

  • NFTs: Are they the future of the music industry?

    Non-fungible tokens have set the music industry abuzz - but are these digital assets set to last?

  • Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

    The family of Howie Liebengood, the Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol. Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.

  • Nord Stream 2: Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline

    The US also waives sanctions on a Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

  • Girl, 11, tackled by suspected abductor used tactic from Law & Order to help police catch him

    Knowing it would make police search easier, girl smeared attacker with blue slime

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.