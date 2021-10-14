EU appeals to shared values to tempt Taiwan's chip firms

·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The European Union and Taiwan are democracies with shared values and are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors, a senior EU official said on Thursday, making a pitch for the island's key chip firms to invest in the bloc.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too.

While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe.

Speaking at a virtual Taiwan-EU investment forum, Sabine Weyand, director general of the European Commission's trade section, said the impact of the chip shortage on auto makers was a reminder of how essential chips are.

"With the European Chips Act, Europe will step up its efforts to increase production, but we also want to cooperate with our like-minded partners including Taiwan," she said, referring to legislation proposed by the commission last month.

"Not only because Taiwan excels in the production of semiconductors, but also because technology is ultimately a question of security. We want the EU's digital agenda to be shaped together with our like-minded partners and according to our common values."

Neither the EU nor its member states have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed and democratically-ruled Taiwan.

Taiwan's government is keen to sign a Bilateral Investment Agreement with the EU, which first included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for such a deal in 2015, the year before President Tsai Ing-wen first became Taiwan's president, but has not held talks with Taiwan on the issue since then.

Tsai told the same forum that Taiwan, with its democracy, freedom and respect for human rights, was a "natural" partner for the EU.

"Starting talks on a bilateral investment agreement can be the beginning of an even more concrete partnership for democracies like us."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poll: 78% of community bank execs expect housing market crash in next 5 years

    The housing market has been on a tear. And 78% of community bank executives think it will "crash" in the next five years, according to a new survey out this morning. The big picture: While execs signaled caution on the housing market — where median prices are up 15% in the last year — nearly all of them (95%) are optimistic about local economic conditions over the next year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe survey, conducted b

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • Australia open to China investors but security issues crucial - FIRB

    Australia is not shut to Chinese investors but national security concerns and the protection of critical infrastructure are now key factors determining deal approvals, the head of its Foreign Investment and Review Board (FIRB) said on Thursday. Chinese investment in Australia has fallen https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-china-investment-idUSL4N2CP1M1 by over 50% to about A$12 billion ($8.86 billion) over the past four years, driven by stricter capital controls by Beijing, and by a deterioration of the relationship between the countries. "We run a non-discriminatory investment policy... both in terms of areas in which you can invest ... (and) in terms of the provenance, the country from which the investment comes," said FIRB Chair David Irvine at the Citi Investment Conference.

  • Port of Charleston Importing More Consumer Goods 'Than Ever Before'

    The South Carolina Ports Authority largely has escaped the national mainstream media glare on U.S. port congestion. According to SCPA President and CEO Jim Newsome, that's because the supply chain is not clogged at the Port of Charleston. "The Port of Charleston is handling more retail goods, home goods, furniture, appliances, and electronics than ever before," Newsome said in a statement Tuesday. "While the global supply chain remains under tremendous pressure, SC Ports is fortunate to have inv

  • As Biden ponders more regulations on energy producers, gas prices reach new heights

    Gas prices nationwide have skyrocketed even as the Biden administration considers new energy regulations, raising questions about the energy markets and the federal government’s role in protecting consumer costs.

  • White House Reportedly Asks Energy Companies to Lower Prices

    "We are closely monitoring the cost of oil and the cost of gas Americans are paying at the pump," a White House official said in a comment.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • Oil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks

    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, reversing previous losses, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying. The uptick was also supported by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand. Brent crude futures gained 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.85 a barrel at 0647 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.

  • Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

    Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.

  • Time is running out to buy a gas-powered Rolls-Royce

    Rolls-Royce plans to swap its trademark high-powered gasoline engines for a fully-electric lineup beginning with its first EV model set to hit the market next year. Over the next seven years, the BMW-owned British luxury brand will shift rapidly away from gasoline propulsion toward the “full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos in a statement. It’s worth noting Rolls-Royce, the car manufacturer, and Rolls-Royce, the aviation engine builder have been separate entities for 50 years.

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • ‘It will help marginally’ — Biden’s attempt to fix supply chain problems shows just how bad the issue is

    Efforts to unclog the supply chain ahead of the holiday season would have been better coming three or four months ago, one expert said

  • The question that retailers are asking themselves amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is testing retailers across the country ahead of the holiday season, and one executive detailed the question on everyone's minds.

  • This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices

    Wild spikes in the prompt timespread for oil product futures in the United States have suggested that crude oil supply is set to tighten further, adding upward pressure to prices

  • U.S. solar group seeking tariffs refuses to reveal its members

    The filing by the group American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) is the latest development in a long-running clash between the small U.S. domestic solar manufacturing industry and a much larger contingent of U.S. solar project builders over Asian imports. U.S. manufacturers are eager to stamp out low-priced foreign competition, while installers rely heavily on cheap imports to make their businesses profitable.

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports. The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO. Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to

  • India allows domestic flights to fly at full capacity

    Domestic flights in India will fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, India's civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, as it lifted one of the major restrictions on the industry since the onset of the pandemic 18 months ago. The government's move ahead of the Indian festive season comes as a boon to the struggling domestic carriers, including IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd, which were starting to see some improvements in passenger traffic due to a drop in COVID-19 infections in most states. In August, regulatory data showed that passenger growth jumped 136.6% as the government started to ease COVID-related travel restrictions.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.