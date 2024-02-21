EU approves 13th package of sanctions against Russia, media says

The permanent representatives of the European Union have agreed to approve the 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be formally adopted by the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (24 February).

Source: European Pravda, citing Rikard Jozwiak, Brussels correspondent of Radio Liberty

Quote: "EU ambassadors have just given the green light to the EU’s 13th Russian sanctions package. It should [come into law] just before the 24 Feb anniversary."

Background:

On 20 February, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that the European Union is already preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which may be announced this week.

The US is planning to announce its own new package of sanctions against Russia on 23 February due to the death of Alexei Navalny, head of the Russian opposition movement, in prison.

The European Union also promises to impose sanctions against those involved in the death. In addition, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, announced plans to rename the sanctions scheme for human rights violations in honour of Navalny.

