EU approves €50 billion funding for Ukraine

EU leaders agreed on 1 February to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine totalling €50 billion.

Source: Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as reported by European Pravda

He noted that all 27 EU member states adopted the decision.

Quote: "This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Charles Michel and the leaders of the EU member states for their creation of a fund for Ukraine.

"This once again proves strong EU unity," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

He said that continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen Ukraine's long-term domestic economic and financial stability, which is just as important as foreign military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia.

Media reports indicate that EU leaders are considering incorporating the idea of annual reviews of the planned €50 billion aid package for Ukraine into the EU summit resolution to secure Hungary's support.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán proposed a compromise deal to unblock the €50 billion in EU funding for Ukraine.

He said the compromise involves his agreement to allocate funds to Ukraine under the following condition: "[A guarantee] that the decision to continue sending money will be reviewed every year." In practice, this will essentially give Hungary another opportunity to hold up aid each year.

Background: Before the summit, EU leaders expressed confidence that a compromise on unlocking the €50 billion in funding for Ukraine would be reached among the 27 EU countries.

