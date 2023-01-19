EU assembly wants Iran's Revolutionary Guard on terror list

Members of the European Parliament vote on a new law to reform EU procedures and control measures for waste shipments at the European Parliament, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Thursday called for Iran's Revolutionary Guard to be put on the European Union's terrorist list and insisted that sanctions targeting Tehran had to be expanded after the violent suppression of protests.

In a nonbinding resolution, the legislature mustered a large majority to call on the EU's 27 member states for such punitive action to counter what it sees as a swift backsliding of human rights in Iran.

Beyond the call to put the organization on its terrorist blacklist, the European Parliament also wants the EU to ban any economic or financial activity that can linked to the Revolutionary Guard Corps. The United States has already designated the corps as a “foreign terrorist organization,” and subjected it to unprecedented sanctions.

The European Parliament action came before Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers where more sanctions against Tehran are expected to be approved.

Thursday's resolution came after four months of anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

The protests quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy and mark one of the biggest challenges it has faced in more than four decades.

Iran has blamed the unrest on the U.S. and other foreign powers, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up with social and political repression, corruption and an economy weighed down by Western sanctions and mismanagement.

The EU steadfastly condemned the violence used during the demonstrations.

Recommended Stories

  • President of European Council heads to Kyiv

    Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, is heading to Kyiv. Source: Charles Michel on Twitter, attaching short video from train, as reported by European Pravda Quote from Charles Michel: "I am on my way to Kyiv because I have the occasion to meet again with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the Prime Minister and the members of the parliament.

  • Man’s shooting death connected to teen found shot in Waffle House parking lot, officials say

    Police said the shootings are related.

  • Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a woman on set. He was named a ‘possible defendant’ a year later. What changed?

    After an exhaustive 11-month investigation, authorities in New Mexico appear close to filing criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, writes Bevan Hurley

  • Man who used bus to travel to Pittsburgh bank robberies pleads guilty in federal court

    A former Pittsburgh resident who rode a Port Authority bus to travel to and from several bank robberies in the city last year pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings

    Aaron Judge is staying put, while Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Trea Turner are on the move. Here is a running list of where MLB free agents have signed this offseason.

  • Austin Butler’s voice coach on why he still sounds like Elvis two years after filming wrapped

    Why does Austin Butler still sound like Elvis Presley? Austin Butler's voice coach has explained the reason why he still sounds like the musical legend.

  • Lebanese pound hits all-time low as deadlock persists

    The value of the Lebanese pound hit an all-time low Thursday, trading at 50,000 to the U.S. dollar, as the country's deeply-divided parliament failed to elect a president for an 11th time. The Lebanese pound's plunge comes days after a European judicial delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg landed in Beirut to interrogate embattled Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and a dozen affiliates in a European money laundering investigation of some $330 million. Switzerland and Liechtenstein have also opened probes against Salameh for money laundering allegations.

  • Ukraine Latest: Allies Pledge Weapons as Zelenskiy Seeks Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is planning to send about 100 Stryker armored vehicles in its next package of military aid to Ukraine worth about $2.5 billion.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldThe US is poise

  • Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the allies' highest level in-person talks since Israel's most right-wing government ever took power last month. Sullivan's visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu's policies and over several members of his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition, which is already taking a hard line against the Palestinians and is expected to ramp up construction in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. A statement from Netanyahu's office said the two discussed Iran's nuclear program and ways to broaden normalization agreements reached under the Trump administration with four Arab countries.

  • Medvedev threatens nuclear war again ahead of Ramstein meeting

    On the eve of the Ramstein-format meeting, Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, again began to threaten that Russia's defeat in a conventional war could trigger a nuclear war.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

    Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" if it designated the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, a day after the European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to do so. "We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and sovereign organisation whose role is central for guaranteeing Iran's security," Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a phone call to the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly-Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican congressman in Long Island, said Santos voters' outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • Trump thought an old picture of E. Jean Carroll was his ex-wife Marla Maples, despite saying the columnist suing him for sexual assault and defamation was 'not his type'

    E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and sexual assault. In a deposition, Trump appeared to mistake a photo of Carroll for Marla Maples.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dressed as a sheep at Davos – and made everyone else look like fools

    Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, sticks out at Davos with another loud fashion statement that says more about others than herself.

  • Serbian President Vucic denounces Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is thought to be one of the staunchest allies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Crimea and Donbas are Ukrainian territories and denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trump Says Carroll ‘Not My Type’; Deposition Suggests Otherwise

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump mistook a 1980s photograph of New York author E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her more than two decades ago, for an image of his ex-wife Marla Maples during a deposition, according to a partially unsealed transcript in Carroll’s defamation suit.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple D

  • Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'

    The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.