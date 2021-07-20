EU begins real-time review of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the fifth shot currently under such a review.

The decision to start the "rolling review" of the vaccine, Vidprevtyn, was based on preliminary results from lab studies and early stage clinical trials in adults, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-rolling-review-covid-19-vaccine-vidprevtyn.

Late-stage global trials for the protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate began in May.

Sanofi and GSK hope to get approvals by the end of 2021 after early-stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.

"EMA will assess the compliance of Vidprevtyn with the usual EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality," the regulator said, without giving details on data it had received so far and an expected timeline for approval.

EMA's rolling reviews are aimed at speeding up the approval process by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time before final trial data is available.

Sanofi said other rolling reviews of its vaccine were also about to start in Britain, Canada and Singapore, as well as with the World Health Organization.

Vidprevtyn uses the same technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines. It will be coupled with an adjuvant, a substance that acts as a booster to the shot, made by GSK.

Other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in EU's rolling review are those from CureVac, Novavax, Sinovac and Russia's Sputnik V.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mali’s interim leader ‘safe and sound’ after assassination attempt

    Mr Goita drew his weapon after an attacker tried to stab him while he was performing Eid al-Adha prayer

  • COVID clusters spread in Vietnam

    Vietnam is suffering from its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, state TV reported on Sunday.Sixteen southern provinces will face restrictions for two weeks, as the country's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record of over 5,900 infections.Domestic flights were also suspended to and from the south until next month.The Health ministry has sent 2,000 ventilators and tens of thousands of its most highly-qualified health workers to hard-hit areas.Meanwhile, in the capital Hanoi, citizens were told to stay at home.The city has already stopped indoor dining and closed salons and gyms.Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories due to targeted mass testing, strict contact tracing, and border controls.But new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.The country of 98 million has received nearly 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.Fewer than 300,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

  • UK companies lead expansion in quantum computing

    More than 80% of large companies in Britain are scaling up their quantum computing capabilities, making the country a leader in deploying the nascent technology to solve complex problems, according to research by Accenture. In the past couple of years the technology has started to move from the research realm to commercial applications as businesses seek to harness the potential exponential increase in computing power it offers. Alphabet Inc's Google said in late-2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-quantum-idUSKBN1X21QW it had used a quantum computer to solve in minutes a complex problem that would take supercomputers thousands of years to crack.

  • Nike trainer output at key factory hit by Covid outbreak

    Nike could run out of its Vietnamese-made trainers because of a rise in Covid infections in the region.

  • Dutch court convicts men of torching virus testing center

    A Dutch court convicted a young man and a teenager of arson Tuesday for torching a coronavirus testing site during violent protests in January that followed the introduction of a nationwide curfew to curb COVID-19 cases. The court sentenced the 21-year-old man to a year in prison, with half the term suspended, and sentenced the 16-year-old boy to 180 days of youth detention, with 131 days suspended. The court said the pair broke into the compound of the test location in a fishing village near the harbor of Urk on Jan. 23 and the teenager set fire to a garbage container using a burning face mask.

  • Freed Guantánamo inmate with Moroccan family after 19 years

    A Moroccan held for 19 years without charges at the U.S. detention facility for terror suspects at Guantánamo Bay has rejoined his family after questioning by police in this North African kingdom, his lawyer said Tuesday. Abdullatif Nasser, now 56, is the first detainee at the Guantánamo Bay center to be transferred into the custody of his home country under the administration of President Joe Biden. “He is now with his family whom he hadn't seen in almost two decades,” Nasser’s Moroccan attorney, Khalil Idrissi, said.

  • New Jersey hospital network fires 6 supervisors for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19

    A New Jersey hospital network has fired a half-dozen high-ranking employees who refused to comply with a new policy requiring them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. RWJBarnabas Health, one of the largest health care systems in the Garden State and in the nation, announced in May that it was mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all staff at the supervisory level and above, effective immediately.

  • Mali leader says unharmed in "isolated action" knife attack

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's interim President Assimi Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, said he escaped unharmed after an assailant attempted to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Mali, the theatre of French-supported operations against al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents for a decade, was thrown into political turmoil after a military junta led by Goita toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

  • Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

    Two armed men, including one who wielded a knife, attacked Mali's interim president Assimi Goita on Tuesday in the great mosque in the capital Bamako, an AFP journalist saw.

  • Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump

    Jasmine Crockett, a Black civil rights lawyer and one of the youngest lawmakers in Texas, was just a few months into her first term in the Legislature when Republicans were on the cusp of passing new limits on when and how Texans could vote. When Texas Democrats bolted for Washington in a dramatic gambit to block the bill, it was a significant strategic victory for Crockett and a group of newer Texas lawmakers, including Black and Latino members, whose instincts are more inclined to confrontational politics. If their long-suffering party is to find a way out of the wilderness in Texas, Democrats need to sharpen their message and their elbows, they argue.

  • Nike could run out of sneakers made in Vietnam following COVID spike: S&P Global

    According to a new analysis from Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nike, may run out of Vietnamese-made sneakers due to a halt in production at 3 Vietnam plans due to rising COVID-19 infections in the region.

  • 3 Areas Where Pfizer Is Crushing Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been marching in lockstep for nearly a year. Pfizer won Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine only about a week ahead of Moderna. It's fair to say both of these companies today are leading the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • Novavax’s effort to vaccinate the world, from zero to not quite warp speed

    Novavax’s quest to scale up operations underscores how difficult it can be to launch a vaccine ― even with the formula and technology in hand.

  • BioMarin Unveils News Data From Late-Stage Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate

    BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has announced new data from GENEr8-1 Phase 3 study for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, investigational gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Data were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress. Top-line one-year results from this study were previously communicated in January 2021. New data presented include more details on annualized bleeding rate (ABR) in all study participants and annualized Factor V

  • Are Booster Doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines on the Way?

    Israel has begun giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) to some adults. The decision was made after COVID-19 cases began to surge in the country due to the spread of the delta variant. While Israel bought large quantities of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the U.S. has purchased hundreds of millions of doses of several COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Cole Beasley now approves of COVID vaccines… if he can profit from them

    Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL's most prominent anti-vaxxer, now says he'll promote vaccinations if he can profit from them.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine warnings don't mean it's unsafe – they mean the system to report side effects is working

    Put into context, the benefits of vaccination still far outweigh the risks of rare adverse events. PenWin/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhile the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guill

  • Moderna stock 'has taken on a life of its own' ahead of S&P 500 entrance

    Moderna (MRNA) is set to join the S&P 500 index on Wednesday, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN). The stock has soared amid the pandemic after its vaccine became instrumental in the fight against coronavirus.

  • Why Is Cassava Sciences Stock Soaring in 2021?

    Cassava is working on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Pharmaceutical companies have been trying to find a cure for Alzheimer's for a long time, to no avail. Cassava's stock has skyrocketed because the company has a new approach to Alzheimer's treatment.

  • COVID SCIENCE-No trace of mRNA vaccine found in breast milk; gene found that helps identify COVID-19 early

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. No traces of mRNA vaccines end up in mothers' breast milk, a small study suggests. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna deliver a synthetic version of messenger RNA molecules, designed to instruct cells to build replicas of the coronavirus spike protein.