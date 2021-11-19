EU regulator begins review of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen through branches at a Pfizer office in Dublin
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The European Union's drug regulator said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-review-paxlovid-treating-patients-covid-19 on Friday it has started reviewing data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill to help member states with possible use ahead of any formal EU-wide approval, days after the drugmaker sought U.S. authorisation.

"While a more comprehensive rolling review is anticipated to start ahead of a possible application for a marketing authorisation, this current review will provide EU-wide recommendations in the shortest possible time frame," the European Medicines Agency said.

Pfizer this week applied for an emergency use authorization of the experimental tablet, Paxlovid, following data that showed it cut the chance of hospitalisation or death by 89% in adults who are at risk of their illness worsening.

German weekly Wirtschaftswoche first reported on the EU review of Pfizer's pill.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

