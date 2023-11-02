EU will benefit from Ukraine’s eventual membership, FM Kuleba insists

Ukraine's entry into the European Union would be a "win-win" for both parties, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a diplomatic conference in Berlin on Nov. 2.

Read also: Zelenskyy could soon visit Brazil, says Kuleba

Kuleba highlighted the substantial progress Ukraine is making in implementing crucial reforms, vital for the country's future. These reforms, outlined by Brussels as prerequisites for membership talks, would make Ukraine a stronger and more resilient partner for the EU.

“Russia's aggression against Ukraine has demonstrated the EU's capacity to act decisively, and the EU reform should not deter new member states or delay their accession,” Kuleba said.

“Ukrainians now have the highest optimism about the European project as such, they are committed to European values and principles. We cannot afford to lose this historic moment and the unprecedented level of support. We need to use this potential to bring more positive change to the EU.”

Read also: Most Ukrainians strongly support EU membership and reforms to join, KIIS poll results

Kuleba firmly believes that the primary beneficiaries of EU enlargement would be the citizens of the bloc themselves. This move would enhance opportunities within the single market, promote human rights and the rule of law, and elevate EU’s influence on the global stage.

Read also: Zelenskyy meets with US House of Representatives delegation in Kyiv

According to Politico, the European Commission is set to release its report on Ukraine's progress on Nov. 8, with expectations that it will recommend the initiation of accession negotiations between the EU and Ukraine, along with Moldova.

On Oct. 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had "practically" implemented all seven European Commission’s recommendations and expects EU accession talks to begin by the end of the year.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine