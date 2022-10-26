The black sheep of the EU head for crisis as Brussels cuts off lifelines

viktor orban hungary - ATTILA KISBENEDEK /AFP

Addressing a rally of supporters in the face of a gathering economic storm, Viktor Orban was in no mood to pull his punches over the European Union.

“Let us not worry about those who are shooting at Hungary hidden in the shadows, somewhere from the watchtowers of Brussels,” he said.

Hungary was under threat, the prime minister said on the 66th anniversary of his country’s failed uprising against the Soviet Union, from the twin challenges of the war in Ukraine and the hit that it had triggered to the economy.

“Financial crisis and economic downturn in the EU. Migration invasion in the south. War in the east and economic crisis in the West,” Orban said in front of a massed rank of flags.

Orban, an arch-conservative fresh from winning a crushing fourth consecutive election this April, is also at war with the EU.

His allies in Budapest accuse Brussels of blackmailing Hungary and Poland over billions of euros in a politically motivated bid to enforce its “woke” ideology.

Meanwhile critics call him a pro-Putin puppet building an authoritarian anti-democratic regime pursuing brutal crackdowns on the media and LGBT rights.

All of this turmoil is weighing on the Hungarian economy. Inflation has soared to more than 20pc and the government’s 10-year borrowing costs have shot up from below 5pc at the start of the year to more than 10pc this month.

Even among its traditional allies, the country is starting to look isolated.

Orban's opposition of EU sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine, which he describes as “economic suicide”, have isolated Hungary in Europe and estranged it from Poland, previously a partner in battles with Brussels over the rule of law.

Poland is facing its own economic crunch. Its borrowing costs have more than doubled this year. Economic growth will almost be wiped out in 2023.

Analyst Eimear Daly at NatWest says “Poland risks a UK mini-budget style bond market crisis”. It suffers from “twin fiscal and current account deficits, which have ballooned due to high energy import costs” and plans to borrow heavily “to fund an expansionary pre-election budget, in which increased spending goes far beyond offsetting” those higher bills.

“Now, Poland risks jeopardising all other sources of EU financing as the European Commission offsets funding against unpaid penalties related to Poland’s rule-of-law violations,” she says.

But Warsaw’s staunch support for Kyiv has kept it closer to the EU, unlike Budapest which is isolated on the geopolitical stage through its soft stance on Putin.

The Commission has withheld about €27bn (£23.4bn) of EU funds from Hungary, due to its concerns over corruption, the erosion of democratic standards and gay and trans rights.

Orban is also struggling with soaring energy and food prices and depreciation of the forint. The loss of Brussels’s funds risks serious damage to the currency and the economy. GDP growth is set to slump to its weakest non-pandemic level in a decade, the International Monetary Fund predicts.

EU support has been frozen since Hungary passed a law banning information regarded to be promoting homosexuality for under 18’s, which made LGBT and gender change content illegal in schools and on children’s TV in June last year.

“Only we can defend our own truth against the threats that loom over us,” Orban said.

At the same time, in Budapest teachers took to the streets to demand pay rises. The average salary is €1,250 a month and prices are surging.

Zoltan Kovacs, a minister and Orban’s international press spokesman, blames an ideological war between Western liberal EU member states and the Conservative East for the impasse.

“This is a sign of a war of culture which is trying to suggest there is no place anymore for medium and small size countries to have a national patriotic approach,” Kovacs says.

“These ideologised topics like gender and LGTBQ rights are for some reason on the top of the agenda but they are not right.”

“The EU is too woke,” says Rodrigo Ballester, a Spanish former EU official who now heads the European Studies workshop at Budapest’s Mathias Corvinus Collegium.

Ballester says the Commission was too political and had far outreached the scope of European law, “twisting the rules to defend the rule of law”.

The so-called gay propaganda law led to an unprecedented EU summit clash in June 2021.

The French President Emmanuel Macron and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, who suggest Hungary should leave the EU, and Angela Merkel, the then-Chancellor of Germany, confronted an unrepentant Orban.

“This is a witch hunt," Kovacs says.

"Actually, this is a show trial, which is certainly very far from the original idea of European cooperation.”

Shortly after the row, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cancelled a visit to Hungary where she was to mark the release of coronavirus recovery funds.

EU states to jointly raise €750bn for the first time in 2021, with the aim of rebooting their economies.

The move allowed countries such as Hungary to get cheaper loans because of the EU’s AAA credit rating.

Hungary, with its BBB rating, stands to benefit from about €5.8bn in grants - but the money has never left the Commission's account.

Shortly after Orban’s election in April, where he soundly defeated a pro-EU coalition of all the opposition parties, the Commission froze €21bn of EU funds.

Brussels accused Budapest of sliding back on the rule of law, which it said puts EU money at risk.

The European Parliament accused Orban of corruption and said EU funds were being syphoned off to his cronies.

This year, Brussels stepped up the pressure by referring Hungary to the European Court of Human Rights, which can levy huge daily fines, over the homosexual and trans content law, which the Commission said broke EU laws on discrimination.

“I will say that we are under ideological pressure,” says Tibor Navracsics, a former European commissioner who is handling negotiations with the EU.

Hungary has committed to 17 anti-graft reforms, passing anti-corruption bills into law in an attempt to convince Brussels to loosen the purse strings.

Budapest hopes that an agreement can be struck by the end of the year, but it may be difficult to get sign-off from other governments.

Hungary blames hawks from the liberals and the left in the Commission and European Parliament from the stand-off.

Asked if the “law for the protection of minors” was worth €27bn, Navracsics says, “That’s a difficult question.”

In 2020, Hungary amended its constitution to ban same sex marriages, although civil partnerships are still allowed, and to ban same sex couples from adopting children.

Asked if Hungary’s nationalist government is homophobic, Navracsics says: “No, I don’t think so.”

Balazs Orban is Viktor Orban’s influential political director. He suggested if the money was not forthcoming, Budapest would veto new measures pooling debt against the EU Budget to curb the energy crisis.

“If somebody can explain to me why we should support any other joint project when we don’t get the money from this coronavirus joint project I would be very happy to accept it,” he says.

A possible fix may be Brussels offering Hungary up to 60pc or 70pc of the €21bn total.

That is unlikely to satisfy the European Parliament.

Daniel Freund, a Green German MEP and Orban critic, says: “The Orban government might always claim that there’s some culture war going on between Brussels and Budapest. Of course, this is not the case. It’s a red herring. The conflict with Hungary is about rampant corruption and the systematic demolition of democratic institutions.”

Orban and his ministers are at pains to stress they have no intention of leaving the EU - it is too valuable to Hungary’s budget and economy.

“We badly need every single penny,” says Zsolt Nemeth, a founder member of Fidesz and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, “but it is our money that we are begging for in Brussels.”

For now, Orban and Hungary, a small country of 10m, are ready to defy the Western member states.

"If you're a Hungarian you need at once the courage of a lion, the cunning of the serpent and the gentleness of the dove,” the prime minister said before the hundreds in the crowd erupted in chants of “Viktor, Viktor” at the end of his speech.