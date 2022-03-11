EU to boost military support to Kyiv, mulling new sanctions

President of the European Council Charles Michel, right, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attend an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris, Friday March 11, 2022. European Union leaders have ruled out fulfilling Ukraine's demand for a fast-track integration with the bloc as they discussed ways to help the eastern country in its war against Russia. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — European Union leaders said on Friday they will continue applying pressure on Russia by devising a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine while stepping up military support for Kyiv.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the 27 officials taking part at two-day summit outside Paris will agree to inject an extra €500 million euros into the fund for military aid to Ukraine, as Russia widens its military offensive.

On Friday, Russia struck near airports in the west of the country for the first time as troops kept up pressure on the capital, Kyiv.

“I made the proposal to double our contribution,” Borrell said. “This is what we are going to do, and I am sure that the leaders will approve it this morning. And it is going to be done immediately. Now it flows quickly.”

The EU had previously agreed to spend 450 million euros ($500 million) on military supplies for Ukrainian forces in an unprecedented step of collectively supplying weapons to a country under attack.

Since the war started last month, the EU has adopted massive sanctions targeting Russian president Vladimir Putin, Russia’s financial system and its high-maintenance oligarchs. Earlier this week, the bloc's nations agreed to slap further sanctions on 160 individuals and added new restrictions on the export of maritime navigation and radio communication technology.

They also decided to exclude three Belarusian banks from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities.

Borrell said the EU will continue elaborating new sanctions targeting oligarchs and Russia's economy.

According to an EU official with direct knowledge of the talks at the Versailles Palace, the idea is to have sanctions ready that can be activated if Putin's war escalates further. The person was not authorized to speak publicly because of the sensitivity of discussions,

Possible new sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus could include cutting all their banks from SWIFT, but a total embargo on fossil fuels imports from Russia similar to the one imposed by Washington is not on the table for now.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said threatening Russia with the specter of new sanctions should be used to obtain a cease-fire.

“We need to apply high pressure and be successful," he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, each country would have to follow its own national processes. Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian forces widen attacks on Ukraine to include more cities

    Ukrainian officials reported Russian airstrikes on Friday near airports in the western cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk and more bombings in the eastern city of Dnipro, where at least one civilian was reported killed. The big picture: Ukrainian officials say it's the first time Dnipro has been attacked, as Russia's military appears to be widening its assault to more cities. Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun tweeted Friday it shows there's "no safe city" in Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your

  • UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on 386 members of Russia's lower house of parliament on Friday, to increase diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Friday's announcement - the latest in a series of punitive measures taken by Britain and international allies - said the sanctions targeted those who had voted to recognise the independence of Ukraine's largely Russian-speaking breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the run-up to the invasion. "We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

  • War in Ukraine: US condemns reports Russia may seize firms' assets

    On Thursday, the US Congress passed a bill which includes almost $14bn in emergency aid for Ukraine.

  • Keep Russia in Swift payments system, says Germany’s biggest bank

    Germany’s largest lender has argued that Russia should not be excluded from the Swift international payments system, as calls for tougher sanctions against Vladimir Putin intensify.

  • In an about-face, liberal US cities target homeless camps

    Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent cities line sidewalks, tarps cover broken-down cars, and sleeping bags are tucked in storefront doorways. The reality of the homelessness crisis in Oregon's largest city can’t be denied. “I would be an idiot to sit here and tell you that things are better today than they were five years ago with regard to homelessness,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said recently.

  • Root out hate with truth — in Russia, Ukraine and here at home | Opinion

    If we censor or sanitize the mind-boggling reality of this savage and senseless war started by Putin, we’re taking a page from the Russians’ playbook.

  • U.S. volunteers pack bandages, energy bars donated to Ukraine

    In a corner of a cavernous warehouse, a woman in a yellow Tweety Bird sweatshirt separated catheters from blood-stopping gauzes. "I'm a Ukrainian - every Ukrainian should be doing something," said Roman Pylypiv, 27, who had driven from his Philadelphia home to the New Jersey warehouse to help prepare donations for Ukrainians. Hundreds of volunteers have descended upon the warehouse run by Meest-America Inc, a shipping company specializing in deliveries to Eastern Europe, to sort and pack donated medical supplies, clothing, military equipment and other goods destined for Ukraine.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Civilian casualties mount in Mariupol as conditions worsenSatellite images show Russian army convoy near Kyiv has largely dispersedTrump: Russian invasion of Ukraine is "crime against humanity"Facebook, Instagram loosen some hate speech restrictions amid Russian invasionGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russians feel new Iron Curtain close inZelensky slams Russia's claims of biological weapons in UkraineHarris: U.S. and Poland "united" despite

  • T.W. Shannon announces run for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat

    Former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon will run to replace Jim Inhofe in one of Oklahoma's two U.S. Senate seats.

  • Google and Meta Ad Pact Being Probed by EU and U.K. Antitrust Regulators

    Antitrust regulators from the European Union and U.K. are investigating whether the companies tried to restrict competition in digital advertising.

  • Millionaire could face jail for refusing to tear down huge illegal 'man cave'

    Graham Wildin, 69, has been embroiled in a planning row over the huge extension at his home in Cinderford, Gloucestershire.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips, clouding outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45%-54% of the world's semiconductor grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Letters: Biden never hid in bunker Trump used for 'escape.' LaRose 'another RepubliCANT'

    What would Biden do in Zelenskyy's shoes? Gun laws won't make us safer. LaRose had time to figure things out. Secretary of State right about primary.

  • Russians pounding Ukraine, but Mariupol's no Grozny — yet

    The Russian airstrike on a children’s and maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is the latest in a series of attacks that have gutted apartment blocks and killed people in their homes or simply going about their business. Allegations of war crimes, impossible yet to prove, are mounting and an investigation is underway at the International Criminal Court. Russia’s willingness to use overwhelming force — aerial bombardment and artillery in civilian areas — is already drawing comparisons with its attacks in Chechnya and Syria.

  • State legislative session winds down with controversial GOP wins

    After passing the Parental Rights in Education Act — also known as "Don't Say Gay" — the Florida Senate has sent two more controversial proposals to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.Driving the news: HB7, aka "Stop WOKE," passed Thursday. The bill sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs), essentially seeks to ban classroom discussion and corporate training that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On

  • Petrol price hits new record above £1.60 a litre

    As fuel prices reach fresh highs, one coach travel business says some services are becoming unviable.

  • Wanda’s Mall Unit Delays $3 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has put a planned Hong Kong initial public offering for its shopping mall unit on hold, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryRussia Bans Expor

  • Russian rouble ticks up in thin volumes, outlook bleak

    The currency has lost as much as 50% of its value to the dollar this year, crippled by international sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. The rouble closed at 118.5 per dollar in Moscow or up 1.3% from the close on Wednesday, still down 36.5% from mid February. It hit a record intraday low of 121.5275 on the Moscow Exchange used by major Russian banks.

  • Sweden plans to up defence budget to 2% of GDP as Russia threat looms

    Sweden's government said on Thursday it planned to boost annual spending on defence to 2% of gross domestic product in response to a deteriorating security situation in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's military spending has increased in recent years following decades of cuts after the Cold War ended, including buying the Patriot air defence missile system from U.S. arms manufacturer Raytheon Co. The budget this year is 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 0.9% in 2015, but far from around 3% in the early 1980s.

  • Sen. Lindsay Graham Signals To Be A 'No' Vote On Biden SCOTUS Nominee

    The urge for bipartisan support for President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is not residing with Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC). Sen. Graham voted for Justice Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year and U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013. However, as The Hill reports, Graham is signaling a “no” vote once Jackson’s nomination comes to a vote.